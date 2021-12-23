ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Editor: Brussels lays out gas decarbonisation plans while shortages loom [Gas in Transition]

By Editorial
naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission has unveiled ambitious plans to decarbonise the gas system, but many EU member states will be more concerned with energy security. [Gas in Transition, Volume...

www.naturalgasworld.com

The Independent

Energy crisis talks fail to reach deal as household bills could double

Emergency talks aimed at fixing Britain’s mounting energy crisis are set to continue as the government and suppliers grapple with how to tackle soaring gas prices.A meeting held on Monday failed to find a solution to what one industry leader has described as an “enormous crisis” as an industry riven by bankruptcies – around two dozen energy suppliers driven out of the market since August – has warned of an “enormous crisis” in 2022. Still, despite dire statements from industry leaders, no agreement was reached on Monday. The failure to secure a way forward will pile pressure on the government...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Uzbekistan opens $3.6bn GTL plant

Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022. Uzbekistan on December 25 officially opened the $3.6bn gas-to-liquid plant in the Qashqadaryo region. Uzbekistan GTL (UzGTL) converts domestic natural gas into liquid fuels and products with import substitution potential estimated at over $1bn/year, the government said. Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022 when the plant will process 3.6bn m3/yr of gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

AG&P starts work on LCNG station in south India

The LCNG station is the second in the state of Andhra Pradesh and third in South India. AG&P Pratham, a unit of Singapore-based AG&P, has started work on a liquefied compressed natural gas (LCNG) station in the state of Andhra Pradesh, AG&P said on December 27. The LCNG station is the second in the state and third in South India.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas price falters after major rally

Henry Hub is drifting lower despite forecasts for inclement weather. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was inching lower early in the December 28 session despite the forecast for extreme cold for parts of the country. Now in the February contract, Henry Hub, the US benchmark, was...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to China's Zhejiang Hangjiaxin

The deliveries are expected to start in 2023. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has signed an agreement to supply LNG to China’s Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy Co., it said on December 28. Under the agreement, up to 0.5mn metric tons/year of LNG will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government urged to tackle rising energy prices as ‘enormous crisis’ looms in 2022

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to take action to tackle rising gas and electricity prices, amid growing concerns over the cost-of-living crisis faced by families across the UK.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to hold “emergency” meetings with energy chiefs on Monday to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices, which are set to have a knock-on impact on household bills.Industry bosses are reportedly ready to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies in a bid to avoid further bankruptcies in the sector.Ovo chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick said the impact of soaring wholesale gas prices would be “an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

European gas moderating slightly: press

New LNG supplies, milder weather, are helping keep a lid on prices. European natural gas prices fell December 27 for a fourth consecutive day, Bloomberg news agency reported, on the back of the expected arrival of new shipments of LNG from the US and milder weather. From record levels above...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

European gas market reforms draw mixed reactions [Gas in Transition]

While the natural gas industry has welcomed the legislative and regulatory proposals with some caveats, some environmental NGOs are less enthused. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 9]. by: Joseph Murphy. The European Commission published a series of legislative and regulatory proposals on December 15 aimed at decarbonising its natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Uncertainty versus clarity: oil & gas in 2022

As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. The lack of clarity on how dangerous this new strain complicates any forecasting exercises, as oil demand in 2022 will ultimately depend on the extent of lockdowns and other cautionary measures. OPEC+ has so far shown a reluctance to increase oil supply beyond the schedule agreed on in the summer. This is despite calls from the US and oil-importing countries for OPEC to lower oil prices. It is our view that OPEC+ will continue to effectively help the market, making sure there is no excess supply. At the moment, the group’s production is set to reach reference levels in September 2022. In our view, should there be a drop in demand, OPEC+ will be willing to amend their current plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Uzbekistan taps new natural gas well

The country said it was hoping to realise the full potential of its natural resources. A new well tapped in southeast Uzbekistan could pave the way for more upstream work to realise a field’s full potential, state-run Uzbekneftegaz stated December 23. The company said its board chairman, Mehriddin Abdullayev,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil extends gas supply deal with Aussie steelmaker

The deal will see Gippsland gas used to support InfraBuild’s steel manufacturing operations in Victoria and New South Wales into at least the mid-2020s. Esso Australia Resources, a unit of ExxonMobil Australia, has extended its gas sales agreement (GSA) with steelmaker InfraBuild, the US major said on December 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Qatar pledges $6mn for Gas for Gaza: press

An agreement sees Israeli gas powering Gaza’s lone power plant. An agreement reached between Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the entity that manages the only power plant in the Gaza Strip could see Israeli gas replacing diesel fuel there, The Times of Israel reported December 26. The Times reported...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Development plan filed for UK Victory gas field

OGA is expected to review the development plan in the first half of 2022 and approve it towards the end of that year. London-listed Reabold announced on December 23 that a draft field development plan had been filed for the Victory gas field in UK waters northwest of the Shetland Isles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Kyushu Electric, Saibu Gas plan CCGT in Kitakyushu

The construction work is likely to start in 2023. Kyushu Electric Power and Saibu Gas on December 23 announced plans to build a gas-fired power plant in the Hibiki area of Kitakyushu City, Japan. Kyushu and Saibu will form a joint venture company early next year to implement the project....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

South Australia approves Venice's LNG import terminal project

Construction is expected to begin mid-next year. The South Australian government has approved the construction of Venice Energy’s LNG import terminal to be built in the Outer Harbor of Port Adelaide, the company said on December 23. The terminal will become the only LNG import facility in South Australia...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

How serious is Europe’s natural gas storage shortfall?

Europe may not have enough natural gas in storage for the coming winter; close monitoring of the situation will be essential. Europe’s natural gas position is uncertain heading into 2022. Strong demand in the first half of 2021 did not allow for a significant build-up of gas reserves in storage facilities prior to the winter period. As a result, Europe has become particularly dependent on imports. Russian reluctance to increase exports and tight liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets have led to concerns that Europe may face an energy crisis this winter, which will see what gas is in storage depleting rapidly. Figure 1 compares gas storage in 2021 with average values between 2016 and 2020. In January, the volume of stored gas was slightly above that average, but by October it had fallen significantly below the average. The figure shows how demand, imports and production have contributed to this change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Kinetiko signs off-take agreement in South Africa

Afro Energy, a unit of Kinetiko Energy, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Vutomi Energy to produce and sell electrical energy. Afro Energy, a subsidiary of South Africa-focused Kinetiko Energy, has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Vutomi Energy to produce and sell electrical energy to third-party private sector off-takers, Kinetiko said on December 23.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Russia's Putin lays Europe gas price crisis blame on Germany

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, adding Moscow was not to blame for Europe's gas price crisis. European spot gas prices hit another all-time high this week after the Yamal pipeline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

