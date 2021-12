Brett Eldredge’s second holiday themed album Mr. Christmas is available now!. Brett talks about his latest holiday project, Mr. Christmas, “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on…from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it…it’s got the big band, it’s got the soul…it’s just got something really special I can’t even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.”

