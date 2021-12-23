ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Jalen Hurts the Future of the Philadelphia Eagles?

By Ryan Phillips
 4 days ago
After a terrible start to the 2021 season, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves just outside the NFC playoff picture. At 7-7 the Eagles have a shot at making the postseason with a strong finish. Don't look now, but much of the team's late-season success can be attributed to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. That's right, despite what you may think, Hurts might actually be the future of the franchise.

If you're shocked that the 23-year-old might have actually turned things around and is headed in the right direction, you wouldn't be alone. I watched the Eagles a few times during their 2-5 start and was convinced they'd be taking a quarterback early in the 2022 NFL Draft. That seems unlikely now, given that Hurts has led them to a 4-2 record in their last six and started to put up solid numbers.

No, the Oklahoma product likely won't ever be an elite pocket passer, but he's been making plays at a tremendous clip and could have a Lamar Jackson-type impact on the Eagles if they fully embrace his skill set. His ability to extend plays and run the ball are key to his value. And, it's worth noting, he has made big strides as a passer this season.

So far on the season, Hurts is completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,731 yards, with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's averaging 7.2 yards per attempt and has a quarterback rating of 85.8 and a QBR of 46.7. Those numbers are pedestrian at best. But when you factor in what he's done with his legs, things change. Hurts has rushed for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns on 130 carries (5.6 yards per carry).

Hurts is the leading rusher on the top rushing offense in the NFL. The Eagles lead the league with 2,318 yards on the ground and as a team are averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Hurts is a huge part of that. Philadelphia is relying on its excellent offensive line winning at the point of attack and allowing Hurts, Miles Sanders and recent addition Jordan Howard to lead the offense.

As the season has progressed and the Eagles have figured out their offense, Hurts has improved. His passer rating has been 103.2 or higher in three of the last five games. One of the games where it fell below was a 40-29 win over the Saints in which he rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns. So even when he hasn't been at his best in the pocket, he's found value with his feet.

Until Tuesday night's win over the Washington Football Team, Hurts had rushed for at least 55 yards in six consecutive games. He's had at least 30 yards in every game this season and has had more than 60 six different times.

Hurts has also improved as a passer of late. During Tuesday night's win, he showed he could air the ball out a bit. On passes that had 15 or more air yards, Hurts was 6 of 7 for 149 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. He may have had his best NFL game, completing 20 of 26 passes over all for 296 yards with a touchdown and an interception, plus two rushing scores. He looked poised in the pocket, was efficient with his actions and made all the necessary throws.

The Eagles boast Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins and Dallas Goedert to build the passing game with moving forward. If they could add another receiver in the 2022 draft -- after addressing the secondary and finding an edge rusher -- the offense could look downright dangerous entering next season.

Even if the Eagles don't make the playoffs this year, Hurts has done enough in his second season to be the team's unquestioned starter heading into 2022. If the franchise continues to build around him he could flourish.

Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni Explain Why Dallas Goedert, Standing Wide-Open in the End Zone, Didn't Get the Ball

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles went into halftime with the Giants tied at three. It was not a half of football that will make it to NFL Films, for future preservation. The big sequence that had people talking was when the Eagles went with three receivers and a tight end on third and goal, and Jalen Hurts threw short for Quez Watkins when the broadcast showed that Dallas Goedert was wide open in the end zone, with nobody around him. Here’s the broadcast replay to jog your memory:
Eagles' 6th-round pick starting to flash in games

You’re forgiven if you didn’t have very high expectations for Tarron Jackson’s rookie season. After all, the Eagles drafted him out of Coastal Carolina in the sixth round and he was buried pretty deep on their depth chart at defensive end earlier this year. In the last...
Jalen Hurts Sets an Eagles Franchise Record

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 28. Hurts finished the night completing 20-of-26 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown, while rushing eight times for 38 yards and two scores as the Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday. He set a new franchise record for most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10, passing Michael Vick (2010).
4 Eagles who could be playing their final three games for the franchise

The 2022 Eagles roster figures to look a lot different than the current version. Ladies and gentlemen and Philadelphia Eagles fans of all ages, there’s no point in beating around the bush. You’ve been hoodwinked. Now, that isn’t to say that your favorite team misled you intentionally, but you’ve most certainly been promised things that haven’t happened.
Week 16 Eagles grades by position after crucial win vs. Giants

The Eagles got off to a slow start but then took care of business, beating the Giants 34-10 at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s a look at their position-by-position grades:. Hurts made some questionable decisions early in this game and was lucky to not turn the ball over. He was also victimized by some early drops. But overall, Hurts was much better in the second half. Even without a threat of his running (he had just 2 carries for 7 yards), he did more than enough for the Eagles to win.
Jake Fromm benched in pathetic first NFL start as Eagles blast Giants, 34-10

PHILADELPHIA — Jake Fromm got benched in his first NFL start for Mike Glennon on Sunday, just days after Glennon had been benched for Fromm. Rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic of this Giants offense predictably didn’t improve the result. Joe Judge’s team got blasted by the Eagles, 34-10, in a disgusting NFC East display at Lincoln Financial Field.
Could Jonathan Gannon leave Eagles after just one year?

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion.

