Denver, CO

Mountain snow starts today, metro sprinkles possible Friday

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds will push into the area as snow begins in the mountains today. Temperatures will be warm along the Front Range with highs in the lower 60s and brisk afternoon winds.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains from today through Saturday morning.

Some areas will pick up 10-20 inches of snow with 50 mph wind gusts. Travel will be impacted in the mountains later today and through Christmas.

Travel tips: DIA prepares for the Christmas travel rush

The metro area may see a quick sprinkle on Friday evening as this system pushes through, but chances are low. Temperatures will continue to drop through the holiday, with highs on Christmas staying in the middle 50s.

Another chance for mountain snow arrives on Sunday, adding to the totals from Friday. We are back to seasonal averages for temperatures early next week, with another storm bringing snow to the mountains on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

