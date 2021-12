Grappling with feelings of loneliness can be even more difficult during the holidays or other times of the year where we usually socialize or have more access to friends and family. During the pandemic, many socially wealthy people and those who thrive in the company of others have struggled with isolation and social distancing requirements. Others who were more introverted before, struggle even further with isolation and feelings of loneliness. This can become even more profound for patients who are quarantined inside of hospital and healthcare settings, where the majority of face-to-face interactions are short, interrupted by necessary PPE, and often confusing or disorienting for those suffering illness.

14 DAYS AGO