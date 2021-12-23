ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese regulator pauses partnership with Alibaba

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's telecommunications regulator has paused a partnership with Alibaba Cloud after one of the firm's engineers discovered the Log4shell security flaw. According to state-backed Chinese media, the suspension is because the firm did not report Log4shell to The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in time. The company...

www.bbc.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
The Independent

China replaces Communist party official associated with security crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Beijing has replaced the Community Party of China’s (CDC) chief of the Xinjiang region who was notorious for allegedly cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in the area.The state-controlled media Xinhua News reported on Saturday that Chen Quanguo has been replaced as the Xinjiang party chief by Ma Xingrui.The new Xinjiang party chief, Mr Ma, 62, is an aerospace engineer and served as the governor of Guangdong province since 2017.Mr Chen, meanwhile, is moving on to a new role, according to Xinhua News. But the details of his new role have not been made public.Several experts said that the move might...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock rises in wake of China regulator's draft rules on overseas listings

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, -1.74% rose 0.8% in morning trading Monday, after China's securities regulator's draft rules on overseas listings released over the long weekend OK'd the listing structure known as variable-interest entity (VIE) used by the e-commerce giant to list its shares on the NYSE. Alibaba's stock has now rallied 6.8% since closing at a 4 1/2-year low of $111.96 on Dec. 3, but was still down 20.4% over the past three months, and 48.6% year to date, while the S&P 500.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Are Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Lower Premarket?

China looks to impose new restrictions on offshore listings by firms in sectors that are off-limits to foreign investment, Bloomberg reports. Curbing VIEs from foreign listings would close a gap abused for two decades by technology giants from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) to sidestep restrictions on foreign investment and list offshore.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba may escape the 'dark woods' in 2022, Chinese op-ed says

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), one of China's largest technology companies, may have an easier road in 2022 than it did in 2021, emerging from the "dark woods," according to an influential Chinese website. An op-ed from the Global Times, widely considered to be one of the main voices for the Chinese Communist...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Tencent, Huawei, and Alibaba lead 1,300+ Chinese companies in metaverse trademark race

The metaverse is currently the biggest buzzword in the tech world, and Chinese companies are quickly catching on. According to local reports, over 1,300 companies have applied for trademarks related to the metaverse, including Tencent, Huawei, and Alibaba. The money is also flowing, with the emerging sector receiving over $1.5 billion, most of it in the last quarter of the year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Ant Group to stop operating crowdfunded medical aid service

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Alibaba's (9988.HK) fintech affiliate Ant Group (688688.SS) will cease operation of its online crowdfunded medical aid programme Xianghubao on Jan. 28. The programme pools together funds from the general public online and to create a basic health plan covering various critical illnesses. Dubbed as "mutual...
HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong hits Jimmy Lai and Apple Daily staff with new sedition charge

Hong Kong prosecutors have filed a “seditious publications” charge against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai who already faces charges under a tough national security law that critics say has stifled freedoms in the Asian financial hub.Mr Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, appeared in court alongside six other former Apple Daily staff on Tuesday. The daily tabloid closed in June after authorities raided the newspaper, arrested staff on national security grounds and froze assets.The 74-year-old already faces two charges under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony last June, including collusion with...
CHINA
The Week

Drone wars: U.S. imposes new sanctions on China

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. New restrictions on a key dronemaker show how serious the U.S. is about cutting its reliance on Chinese technology, said Bruce Einhorn and Todd Shields in Bloomberg. China's DJI Technology is "the world's top producer of unmanned aerial vehicles" and controls "more than half of the U.S. drone market." But the Treasury Department last week added DJI and seven other Chinese tech companies to a growing "blacklist," blocking it from receiving any U.S. investments. Though DJI is a private company, it "has become the poster child for a much wider national security threat" — China's "ability to obtain sensitive data on millions of Americans," as "everything from cars to yoga mats to toilets are now transmitting data." Harnessing that information is viewed as a "key to dominating technologies like artificial Intelligence" — and "exploiting weaknesses in strategic foes." The move against DJI echoes how the U.S. started its campaign against Huawei, China's leading phonemaker, said Gina Chon in BreakingViews. But "it was relatively easy to make" the Chinese telecom disappear from the U.S., because it was just making its first inroads. DJI is a different story. "More than 900 U.S. public safety agencies use its products," including the New York Police Department, making a commercial ban "unrealistic." The pressure to disengage, though, comes from both countries, said the Financial Times in an editorial. China pressured Didi to delist shortly after it "launched the biggest listing of a Chinese company since Alibaba in 2014," and has allowed a "slow unraveling" of property giant Evergrande, which defaulted on debts held by foreign investors. The moves seem to be part of "a bulwark" against "mistrusted foreign forces" as Beijing constructs a new "Fortress China."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallassun.com

China's message is clear: If you hit us, well hit back harder

The economic and diplomatic crackdown by Beijing on a small EU country demonstrates how tough it is willing to be against those who defy it over Taiwan. One of the most notable political dramas of 2021 has been China's showdown with Lithuania. Following the Baltic country's declaration that it would open a "Taiwan representative office" in its country, Beijing denounced it as a violation of its One China policy, specifically over the use of the word Taiwan as opposed to Taipei - which it usually tolerates.
CHINA

