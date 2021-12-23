ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unadilla, NY

Unadilla Man Shot Dead by New York State Police

By Kathy Whyte
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The investigation is underway after an Otsego County man was shot dead by a New York State Trooper. State police say they were called to a reported domestic dispute on Lyons Street in...

wnbf.com

Vestal to Vote on Police Chief Severance Package

The Town of Vestal website says there is a special session December 27 to vote on “a Separation Agreement between Police Chief John Butler and the Town of Vestal. The agreement lists the Chief’s last day on the job as December 31, 2021 and provides for two severance payments. $150,000 to be paid January 7, 2022 and $79,250.92 paid on January 6, 2023.
VESTAL, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Attempted Murder in Chenango County

New York State Police say a Chenango County man is facing several felony charges including Attempted Murder in an assault that left another person seriously hurt. Sunday, December 19, Troopers announced they were looking for 46-year-old Charles Richter of Bainbridge, who was last seen at his home on Kirby Lane following a report of a domestic dispute.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Mishoppen Woman Missing for Close to a Month

The Pennsylvania State Police in Susquehanna County are asking for help in finding a 54-year-old woman who has been missing for close to a month. According to a release from the State Police in Gibson, Sherrilyn Bell was last seen at her home on Dougherty Road in Meshoppen the day before Thanksgiving, November 24.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Binghamton Man Convicted Again of Antler Lodge Murder

A Binghamton man, originally found guilty in 2017 of murdering a man outside the Antler Lodge social club in Binghamton, is convicted again. The Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court had granted a retrial for 36-year-old Joshua Taylor but he was convicted again Thursday, December 16 in the 2015 shooting death of 33-year-old James High.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Police in Broome County Respond to Online School Threat

Local police agencies are on alert following a posting circulating nationally on a social platform predicting school shootings. Broome County Sheriff David Harder and Endicott Police are among those noting the messages on Tik Tok that appear to have started in California mentioning shootings and bombings planned for Friday, December 17 at schools nationwide.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
Three Men Charged After Endicott Woman is Hit By Pellet

Endicott police say three people face felony assault charges following an incident on the village's North Side. A woman sustained a laceration to her neck when she was struck by a pellet fired from an "airsoft" gun in the 200 block of Oak Hill Avenue around 3 p.m. Tuesday. She was evaluated at the scene but was not seriously hurt.
ENDICOTT, NY
Broome COVID Numbers the Worst Yet

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says December 16 he woke to the worst numbers he has seen during the close to two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. December 16. Broome had its highest number of active cases to date at 1,488 and 81 people in the hospital. There have been 916 new cases in the past six days and 7 deaths since the Executive held his last briefing December 10.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Southern Tier Bridges and Culverts Get Rehab. Money

The Southern Tier region of New York is getting $28 million to fix compromised bridges and crumbling culverts. Among the over half-dozen projects in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Tioga and Tompkins Counties, the “BRIDGE NY” program is to channel $3.3 million into replacing the Main Street Bridge over Big Choconut Creek in Vestal and $4-point-four million into replacing the Old Route 10 bridge over Cold Spring Creek in Delaware County.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
