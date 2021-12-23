Unadilla Man Shot Dead by New York State Police

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says December 16 he woke to the worst numbers he has seen during the close to two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. December 16. Broome had its highest number of active cases to date at 1,488 and 81 people in the hospital. There have been 916 new cases in the past six days and 7 deaths since the Executive held his last briefing December 10.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO