Rear-axle (or rear-wheel) steering is not something new. It was first introduced in 1985 on the R31-generation Nissan Skyline, and since then, we've seen it on numerous other cars. The original BMW 8 Series featured this technology, as did the Mitsubishi 3000 GT. In more recent times, we've seen a rear-steer system on the likes of the Porsche 918 Spyder, the Ferrari F12tdf, and Lamborghini's Aventador Ultimae. The technology has also been employed on more everyday cars like the Renault Laguna GT and, in models equipped with Integral Active Steering, BMW's big-body 5 and 7 Series sedans. However, these systems are not all they can be, and BMW wants more.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO