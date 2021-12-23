ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Long Island Teen Charged After Injuring Cop With Traffic Cone, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPG3j_0dUQjK4H00
Daysi Sanchez Martinez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island teenager is facing a host of charges after allegedly using a traffic cone as a weapon and attacking a police officer, officials announced.

Nassau County Police detectives in Freeport were conducting an investigation on Queen Street at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, when they were approached by 19-year-old Daysi Sanchez Martinez.

According to police, Martinez, a Freeport resident, approached the detectives with an orange traffic cone, swung it at one, striking him in the arm and causing a minor injury.

After a brief struggle, detectives were able to apprehend Martinez, who was placed under arrest.

No other injuries were reported.

Martinez was charged with:

  • Two counts of assault;
  • Obstructing governmental administration;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Harassment.

She is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 47

Patti Purr
4d ago

Try and be more respectful toward the police. I’m pretty sure they are the ones you will call in an emergency. If anyone bad mouths our police they are probably not good people to be hanging around with

Reply(5)
13
Kathy Peranzo
4d ago

She should be punished like to know what her parents think because if that was my kid I’d have her helping in a shelter or picking up garbage on roadside to learn respect to others

Reply(3)
4
juan jurado
3d ago

Respect the police, this liberal teens are the ones that will endup burning our country to the ground in the future, there is only one party supporting “defund the police” and supporting all this liberal movement.

Reply(3)
2
Related
Daily Voice

Teen Nabbed With Firearm At Nassau County Park, Police Say

A 19-year-old from Long Island is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a firearm at a local park. Matthew David Sheinin, of Valley Stream, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, along with other Town of Hempstead violations, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

DUI Driver Flips His Car At Lancaster Intersection: Police

A 56-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly driving drunk and flipping his car at a Lancaster County intersection on Christmas Day, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to the 600 block of West Main Street in New Holland Borough on a report of a one-car crash, local police said.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Freeport, NY
Daily Voice

Hit-Run Arrest Made In South Jersey Crash

A suspect in a South Jersey hit-and-run crash has been arrested, authorities said. Anthony K. Cullen Jr., 37, of Deptford, is charged with third-degree offenses of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim. Police responded to Delsea Drive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Daily Voice

Officer Shot In West Orange (DEVELOPING)

A police officer was reportedly hospitalized after being shot in West Orange Monday, developing report says.The suspects are believed to be a man and woman in a Dodge Durango.The alleged incident occurred on South Valley Road around 3 p.m.This is a developing story. Check back for more.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Killed In Nassau County Crash

An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old died in a crash on Long Island. The single-vehicle crash happened in East Meadow at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said the man was riding his 2012 Harley Davidson west on North Jerusalem Road...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Police Identify Two Killed In Westchester Crash

Police have identified two people killed in a crash in Westchester County. The crash took place just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers. According to Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police, the driver coming southbound who lost control of his vehicle was driving a 2019 Lincoln SUV. He was in the left lane of travel.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Montgomery County Bank Robber Hops Counter, Forces Tellers Into Vault: Police

Police in Montgomery County are looking for a bank robbery suspect who hopped a counter and sent tellers fleeing. The robbery happened around noon at a BB&T Bank in the 19600 block of Fisher Avenue on Dec. 14 in Poolesville. The suspect announced the robbery by jumping over the counter, kicking down the plexiglass partition, and demanding cash from the tellers, Montgomery police say.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspects Sought In Christmas Weekend Shooting: Falls Township Police

Police in Falls Township are seeking the public's help in locating multiple suspects in a shooting that broke out over Christmas weekend. Officers were called between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday to the parking lot of the Pennsbury Racquet Club in the 300 block of West Trenton Avenue, where they learned a man had been shot, according to a news release from the Falls Township Police Department and a Levittown Now report.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect In $6K Lowe’s Scanner Theft ID’d, Wanted By Hackettstown Police

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man identified as the suspect in the theft of $6,000 worth of scanners from a back office at Lowe’s in Hackettstown. Joshua J. Ascencio, pictured above, is accused of stealing 4 Zebra MS9300 scanning receiving devices valued at $6,000 from an office at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 16, local police said in a Monday release.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

York City Man Found Dead After 'Altercation': Coroner

A 36-year-old man died after an altercation in a York City apartment over the holiday weekend, authorities said. The York County Coroner's Office was called around 11:40 p.m. Sunday to a home on the 300 block of East King Street on an initial report of a shooting, a news release said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
183K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy