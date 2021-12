The Michelin-starred chef tells us all about cruising and cookery masterclasses aboard P&O ships. A. I’m the patron of The Cookery Club, a wonderful space on Britannia – no other cookery school in the world has had as many famous, talented and Michelin-starred chefs taking masterclasses as this one. My classes are very hands-on. I offer one-on-one guidance and answer questions – the key is to break it down step by step. I also host dinner parties. Everyone gathers around the stove with a glass of fizz while I make the starter, then we all sit down at the chef’s table for delicious food and matching wines. It’s a very special evening.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO