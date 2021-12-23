ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AdTheorent to Trade Today on NASDAQ Under Ticker “ADTH”

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivacy-Forward, Machine Learning AdTech Pioneer AdTheorent and MCAP Acquisition Corporation Complete Closing of Business Combination. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, yesterday announced that it had completed its business combination (the...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Carnival Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several cruise line operators, including Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), are trading lower amid reports that COVID-19 outbreaks on board are causing several ships to cancel stops. The Carnival Freedom, which left on a trip Saturday, had planned stops in Bonaire and Aruba canceled as a result of COVID-19...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

NAILBITER Secures $13.3 M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

– The round will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen Augmented Reality tech platform and create new data products. NAILBITER, the leading Behavioral Videometrics Consumer Research Platform, announced today the closing of a $13.3 M raised by U.S. Boston Capital Corporation as placement agent. The raise will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen the company’s Augmented Reality Technology and create new eCommerce data products to replace traditional market research.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AdPushup Clocks 97% ARR Growth in 2021, Hits a New Milestone

AdPushup Inc, the global market leader in the advertising technology software industry, today announced that the company has achieved their annual target. The company’s peak annual run rate grew 97%—from 30M USD in 2020 to 59M USD in 2021. This growth rate underscores how quickly the web publishing and media industry is embracing AdPushup’s ad revenue optimization platform.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

OpenText Buys Zix Corporation

OpenText™ today announced that it has completed the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Zix Corporation, a leader in SaaS-based email encryption, threat protection and compliance cloud solutions for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mary Lou Joseph, Director of Content Marketing for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Global Marketing#Public Company#Macq#Monroe Capital Llc#The Business Combination#Adthw#H I G Growth Partners#H I G Capital#Marketing Technology News#Mce Systems As
martechseries.com

Bridgeline Inks New Deal with Leading Promotional Product Seller

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that an online marketing promotional product company has chosen their site search product to power their on-site search experience. Marketing Technology News: 4 Marketing Strategies to Get (and Keep) Mobile Game Users on the Hook. Bridgeline is quickly becoming the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

MCAP Acquisition Corporation And AdTheorent Announce Closing Of Business Combination

MCAP Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC, announced the completion of its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC F, a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. The Business Combination was approved by MCAP stockholders on December 21, 2021. Beginning on December 23, 2021, the combined company will begin trading under the name AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. Its common stock will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADTH” and its warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ADTHW”.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Hyperfine closes SPAC merger, will begin trading on Nasdaq

Hyperfine announced today that it completed its merger with HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. and has gone public. Guilford, Connecticut-based Hyperfine initially announced the proposed merger with HealthCor, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in July. The company will receive approximately $160 million in gross cash proceeds from the business combination...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DanAds Doubles Valuation in 8 Months

DanAds, the market-leading provider of self-serve ad tech, is taking fast steps in the global advertising market, which is expected to reach over USD$760bn (£585bn) by 2025. The latest investment round, which ended in December, was oversubscribed by several hundred percent. The company is now valued at SEK 778.5m (£64.39m), post-money, which is more than double the value compared to eight months ago. With the new capital secured, DanAds aims for an IPO in the next 12-18 months.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
martechseries.com

Atento Publishes 2020 ESG Report

Atento S.A., one of the world’s five largest providers of customer relationship and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) services and Latin America’s leader, announced today the publication of its 2020 ESG report. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Kate Adams, SVP of Marketing at Validity. Atento operates...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company was informed by Neuroscience journal that there was no evidence to support data manipulation claims in a 2005 company-authored paper. In August, a law firm representing admitted short sellers submitted a petition that alleges data manipulation in scientific...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading higher Monday morning after the company announced the European Medicines Agency recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) to prevent COVID-19 in people 18 years of age and older. Novavax could start delivering vaccines in the first quarter of 2022...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
martechseries.com

AdTheorent Highlights Achievements Since Mid-Year 2021

AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC, a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, and MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”), today provided an update on AdTheorent’s continued momentum since the announcement of its transaction. AdTheorent is consistently recognized as a leader in its industry and over the past four months it has seen extremely strong business momentum (49% year-over-year growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021) and has maintained its “Rule of 50+” company status. During the period, AdTheorent also raised its full-year 2021 guidance twice and won multiple awards, in addition to its other impressive achievements.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Skyworks, Broadcom Are Trading Lower Today, Thanks To Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is building a new office for in-house chip development, Bloomberg reports. Apple looks to replace chips currently provided by Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). Apple and Broadcom reached a two-year deal in January 2020 to supply Apple with additional wireless components.
STOCKS
bondbuyer.com

Lumesis rolls out new muni trade ticker, announces new hires

Financial technology company Lumesis announced the launch of its Muni Trade Ticker for traders, asset managers and analysts, as well as the hiring of two members of its business development and product management teams. The DIVER Muni Trade Ticker is a live, customizable ticker of muni bond deals in the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Village Farms to trade on Nasdaq and delist from TSX

Village Farms International Inc. VFF, -4.95% , the Vancouver-based cannabis company, said Tuesday it received approval for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange, as of Dec. 31. Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, where they have traded since 2019. "The company believes the trading volume of its common shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining a TSX listing," Village Farms said. Shares of Village Farms are down nearly 38% so far this year, compared to a drop of about 26% by the Cannabis ETF.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Water Tower Research Publishes Initiation of Coverage Report on MCAP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MACQ) Titled " Merging with AdTheorent, Ad AI Technology Leader Projecting 30% CAGR Going Public at 28% Discount to Peers"

December 14, 2021, CHICAGO, IL - Water Tower Research (www.watertowerresearch.com) has published an Initiation of Coverage report on MCAP Acquisition Corp / AdTheorent (NASDAQ: MACQ) as MCAP Acquisition is merging with AdTheorent. AdTheorent is a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Criteo Executes Purchase Agreement to Acquire Iponweb, a Market-Leading Adtech Platform Company

Criteo S.A., the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced the execution of the purchase agreement to acquire IPONWEB, a market-leading AdTech company with world-class media trading capabilities, on December 22, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Michael Kahn, Global CEO at...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Dollarama Joins the Stingray Retail Media Network

Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Canadian value retailer Dollarama (TSX: DOL) has joined the Stingray Retail Media Network. Under the agreement, Stingray will produce and dynamically insert digital audio advertisements within Dollarama stores connected to the retail audio network powered...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rise of Streaming Media Fuel Expansion of Audio and Video Editing Software Market, TMR Study

Audio And Video Editing Software Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ US$ 3 Bn By 2030, expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2030. The global audio and video editing software market has been segmented in terms of component, device, deployment, end use, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. Solution is further divided into audio and video. Services has been segmented into professional and managed. Professional services is further segmentation into installation, and support & maintenance. Based on device, the market has been segmented into desktop/laptop, and mobile. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. In terms of end use, the market is segregated into live broadcasting, and media & entertainment. Media & entertainment has been further segmented into cinema/TV shows, news, gaming, advertisement, sports, and others.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy