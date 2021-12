Services for 89-year-old Harry “Bernard” Arnold of Plover will be Friday, December 24th at 10:30 AM at Hope United Methodist Church in Havelock. Visitation will be at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas on Thursday, December 23rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.

PLOVER, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO