PODCAST: Pro Bowl selections are in. Were any Steelers snubbed?

One of the breakout stars of the 2021 NFL season has been former Steelers running back James Conner who has exploded for 16 total touchdowns through 15 weeks of game action. This stat tally has given Conner his second career Pro Bowl selection, and earned him another contract in the NFL moving into next season. If you were to just look back at the stats you might question the Steelers decision to let the Pittsburgh native leave for only $1.75 million, but in reality both parties are better for the separation.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO