PODCAST: Pro Bowl selections are in. Were any Steelers snubbed?

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
The Steelers might have a lot of cap space this upcoming offseason but it is time for these relationships to end. Everyone has their eyes on the Steelers for this upcoming offseason as they enter a rebuilding phase. It will be the first time in a while as this team looks for a bunch of answers to fill across their roster. They will have a bunch of money to work with if they so desire to use it.
When he played, few players talks the way Shannon Sharpe did. One of the greatest tight ends to ever play, Sharpe now uses those vocal skills as a sports media talking head who loves to stir the pot. Sharpe’s latest inflammatory tweet comes at the expense of the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to retire at the end of the season. If Kevin Colbert thinks outside the box, these replacements could work. Big Ben isn’t what he used to be, that much is clear. Despite some clutch come-from-behind wins — including last week against the Tennessee Titans — Roethlisberger isn’t the long-term answer at quarterback. In fact, the Steelers don’t have one of those on the roster as currently constructed.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be forced to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers without a vital piece of the offense. Earlier this week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and superstar tight end Travis Kelce were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, Hill tested out of the protocol and became eligible to play.
One of the breakout stars of the 2021 NFL season has been former Steelers running back James Conner who has exploded for 16 total touchdowns through 15 weeks of game action. This stat tally has given Conner his second career Pro Bowl selection, and earned him another contract in the NFL moving into next season. If you were to just look back at the stats you might question the Steelers decision to let the Pittsburgh native leave for only $1.75 million, but in reality both parties are better for the separation.
The Pittsburgh Steelers face another uphill battle in another must-win game, this time at (10-4) Kansas City Chiefs‘ Arrowhead Stadium. Here’s what the Chiefs had to say about the Steelers in the week leading up to today’s game, courtesy of Steelers.com. Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Ben...
Some good news and some bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for Sundays showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The good news is tight end Blake Bell has been activated from the Covid list. The bad news punter Tommy Townsend was added to the list Friday. That...
Watching the Pittsburgh Steelers offense can be frustrating. On Sunday it was infuriating. The Steelers got blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs this week and the offense was hamstrung by offensive coordinator Matt Canada who continues to be incapable of reading the room when it comes to what his team can do.
The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
It’s not looking great for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Kansas City. The Chiefs are up 30-0 on the Black and Gold halfway through the third quarter. Pittsburgh’s inept offense found a way to sink a bit lower on Sunday. Becoming the first team in franchise history to have gone without a first-half touchdown in five straight games since FDR‘s third term.
To say that Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers got mauled by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 would be an understatement. The Steelers were outclassed by Patrick Mahomes and company on both ends of the field in a 36-10 loss at Arrowhead Stadium — a loss that adds a nail to the coffin of Pittsburgh’s season.
Gerry Dulac is at Arrowhead Stadium for the Steelers’ Week 16 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are his quarter by quarter thoughts on the action. ● After his 16-yard touchdown to Byron Pringle, Patrick Mahomes never threw another pass until his 22-yard completion to Pringle to the Steelers 13, setting up a field goal. He handed off seven times for 40 rushing yards in between throws.
The Kansas City Chiefs must have been on the nice list because they got some great news on Christmas. That news came in the form of wide receiver Tyreek Hill testing out of the NFL’s COVID protocol per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
