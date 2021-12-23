ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PODCAST: Pro Bowl selections are in. Were any Steelers snubbed?

By Brian Batko
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Steelers insiders Ray Fittipaldo and Brian Batko take a closer look...

www.post-gazette.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
FanSided

7 Pittsburgh Steelers players that won’t be back in 2022

The Steelers might have a lot of cap space this upcoming offseason but it is time for these relationships to end. Everyone has their eyes on the Steelers for this upcoming offseason as they enter a rebuilding phase. It will be the first time in a while as this team looks for a bunch of answers to fill across their roster. They will have a bunch of money to work with if they so desire to use it.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 Ben Roethlisberger replacements no one is talking about

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to retire at the end of the season. If Kevin Colbert thinks outside the box, these replacements could work. Big Ben isn’t what he used to be, that much is clear. Despite some clutch come-from-behind wins — including last week against the Tennessee Titans — Roethlisberger isn’t the long-term answer at quarterback. In fact, the Steelers don’t have one of those on the roster as currently constructed.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Travis Kelce News

The Kansas City Chiefs will be forced to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers without a vital piece of the offense. Earlier this week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and superstar tight end Travis Kelce were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, Hill tested out of the protocol and became eligible to play.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers didn't make a mistake in letting James Conner leave

One of the breakout stars of the 2021 NFL season has been former Steelers running back James Conner who has exploded for 16 total touchdowns through 15 weeks of game action. This stat tally has given Conner his second career Pro Bowl selection, and earned him another contract in the NFL moving into next season. If you were to just look back at the stats you might question the Steelers decision to let the Pittsburgh native leave for only $1.75 million, but in reality both parties are better for the separation.
NFL
Chiefs received good news and bad news Christmas Eve

Some good news and some bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for Sundays showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The good news is tight end Blake Bell has been activated from the Covid list. The bad news punter Tommy Townsend was added to the list Friday. That...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs COVID update: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce get good news

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got some good news on the COVID-19 front, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may be able to play against the Steelers. With just a day until kickoff, the Chiefs could have two of Patrick Mahomes’ favorite weapons back in time to play the Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers Terrible Performance vs. Chiefs

It’s not looking great for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Kansas City. The Chiefs are up 30-0 on the Black and Gold halfway through the third quarter. Pittsburgh’s inept offense found a way to sink a bit lower on Sunday. Becoming the first team in franchise history to have gone without a first-half touchdown in five straight games since FDR‘s third term.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers-Chiefs: Gerry Dulac's quarterly analysis

Gerry Dulac is at Arrowhead Stadium for the Steelers’ Week 16 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are his quarter by quarter thoughts on the action. ● After his 16-yard touchdown to Byron Pringle, Patrick Mahomes never threw another pass until his 22-yard completion to Pringle to the Steelers 13, setting up a field goal. He handed off seven times for 40 rushing yards in between throws.
NFL

