Regulatory And Legal Issues With Blockchain: Cross Borders

 5 days ago

In this video, Pradeep Goel, CEO at Solve.Care, moderates a panel featuring Dr. Franklin Cachia, Senior Manager Tax...

Powers On… Top 5 crypto legal and regulatory developments of 2021

While still leading the securities litigation, hedge fund and SEC defense national practices at my last law firm, BakerHostetler, my practice team members and I would prepare an annual list of key developments and cases in the area each December. It was usually a top 10 list that was then...
Visa Finalizes Acquisition of UK Cross-Border Fintech Currencycloud

(NYSE: V) announced it has finalized the acquisition of Currencycloud, an international platform that enables banking institutions and Fintech firms to offer various foreign exchange solutions for cross-border transactions. The acquisition will aim to empower Visa and Currencycloud customers and partners to offer a greater level of transparency, flexibility and...
The Next-Gen Of Estonian Blockchain Regulation

In this video, Anne Veerpalu, PhD., Chief Law Officer at Betmaster Group, talks about the innovations in the Estonian blockchain space. The talk was recorded on November 17, 2021.
After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Hoskinson Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’

After Failed Prediction, Cardano’s Founder No Pushes for ‘Real Decentralization’. Cardano (ADA) will create a more formalized open source project structure in 2022, but community members must also do their part to ensure “real decentralization,” Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a livestreamed video update on his vision for the new year.
US Regulator Tells Credit Unions They Can Team Up with Crypto Firms

America’s credit regulator, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) has told domestic credit unions that they can partner with third-party cryptoasset service providers to give their members access to crypto markets. The NCUA outlined its stance on crypto in an open letter to unions, explaining that they could “buy,...
Cross-border Confirmation of Payee solution launched

SurePay, SEPAMail.eu and StreamMind have announced the launch of the first cross-border IBAN Check/Confirmation of Payee solution. This service enables companies and banks to check that the account information entered matches the intended beneficiary when initiating cross-border payments between France and the Netherlands and marks an important first step towards a pan-European solution in the fight against fraud.
FSB collects input on data framework for cross-border payments

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has announced it is conducting a survey to collect feedback on how existing national and regional data frameworks interact with and affect the functioning, regulation, and supervision of cross-border payment arrangements. Specifically, the survey seeks information on frameworks governing access to data, data privacy, security,...
New Stimulus Check Is Hitting Your Bank Account Soon- Check Who Is Eligible

The Internal Revenue Services commenced the distribution of the 6th round of direct deposits for the multiplied Child Tax Credit withinside the center of December, with active households across the United States realizing that it became the very last batch furnished for with the aid of using the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As.com reports that there’s a probability for a number of the one’s dad and mom to get hold of a few well worth up to $8,000 in 2022. The information is based on the details published on AS dated 23 December 2021.
From bitcoin hitting $1 trillion in market value to Elon Musk's dogecoin tweets: 12 key crypto moments from 2021

It's been a record year for the cryptocurrency market, which briefly surpassed $3 trillion in value in November. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, and ether, the second-largest, hit all-time highs, while altcoins, like meme-inspired dogecoin, surged in popularity. Other digital assets, like nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, sold for...
Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
How 2021 was the year governments really started to wise up against big tech

After all the bad press tech companies have received, would anyone still be surprised to learn the outwardly smiling face of social media conceals a sophisticated data-collection industry? This year’s headlines delivered news of an array of concerning data and privacy violations from the world’s biggest tech players. But interestingly, it also seemed to be the year governments around the world addressed the problem head on. Google in trouble with the ACCC In April, Australia’s consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, took Google to Federal court, citing Australian Consumer Law relating to consumer privacy. It was alleged Google did not clearly...
Social Security Rules Changing in The Year 2022

In 2022, a few critical matters concerning Social Security will change. These adjustments will affect US retirees and those who plan to assert advantages withinside the future. Motley fool reports that there are also a few rules that will remain unchanged. The Social Security beneficiaries need to keep track of benefit schemes and the changes.
