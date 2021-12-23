ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Locked in': As he pursues a 1,000-yard season, Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney is setting a tone and building a special connection with Justin Fields

By Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) leads the team out Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

Not long after receiving his first NFL paycheck last year, Darnell Mooney darted to Google, eagerly dropped $1,700 and purchased the one thing he wanted as much as anything else. It was, in essence, a gift to himself and provided an instant energy rush.

That JUGS machine now sits in an open space in Mooney’s home. And just about every night — after practice at Halas Hall, after team meetings, after dinner — he positions himself near the stairwell that leads to his bedroom and gets back to work.

Thump! Thwack!

Thump! Thwack!

Thump! Thwack!

The sound of footballs launching from the machine and sticking into Mooney’s hands echoes through the house.

Mooney’s mixed German shepherd, Kai, doesn’t quite have the dexterity to run the JUGS machine. So it’s his personal chef, Kirk Swaby, who typically mans the wheel. Mooney throws on some music, maybe pops on the television and works on his craft.

“That’s me just chilling,” he said. “But I’m really locked in. Always.”

The JUGS machine and that regular routine are symbols of Mooney’s wiring with the 24-year-old Chicago Bears receiver determined not to let a day go by in which he isn’t pushing to squeeze the most out of himself.

Throughout his life, Mooney always has recognized and cherished opportunity. And here now, in his second NFL season, as a budding receiver playing for passionate fans and one of the league’s most tradition-rich franchises, Mooney remains fueled by his inherent desire to take full advantage of this career opening.

It was in high school, not long after his father, Larry, died of leukemia, that Mooney felt his ambitious spark become an inferno. Something within that loss, he said, sharpened both his perspective and ability to appreciate his gifts. His drive, by extension, strengthened naturally.

“I just felt a boost,” Mooney said. “It’s tragic that the worst thing in your life has to happen for you to gain energy or motivation. But I can honestly say that without that, I don’t know where I’d be.”

‘There’s a balance’

With three games left this season, Mooney has 57 catches and 803 yards. That coveted milestone for NFL receivers — 1,000 yards — is still within reach. Mooney is aware of his opportunity to chase that achievement, attempting to become the 13th player and 12th wide receiver in team history to join the 1,000-yard fraternity.

“That’s an accolade all receivers eye up,” he said. “So of course I’m trying to get there.”

Still, that’s hardly the driving force behind Mooney’s motivation. After Monday night’s loss, the Bears’ 10th of the season and a defeat that eliminated them from playoff contention, Mooney acknowledged there was still plenty of meaning left in the final three games, particularly as it relates to his growing connection with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

“Justin just got here,” Mooney said. “He’s a rookie quarterback. He’s going to be here for a while. Hopefully I’ll be here for a while too. So hopefully I can just build off that and get game-time repetition (with him) so we can pick up on those things.”

Intensely self-critical by nature, Mooney also has learned how to keep that quality from becoming suffocating. Mooney understands his climb will include stumbles. Over the Bears’ first 14 games, according to Pro Football Reference, he has eight dropped passes.

“You can be mad about things when you struggle,” he said. “But then you quickly understand that you’re learning from it. That you can change it. There’s a balance to being hard on yourself but being patient with yourself as well.”

After one of his most productive outings this season, Mooney found himself predictably agitated. Sure, many folks in the outside world were taking note of his five catches for 121 yards in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, including his nifty 60-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. But Mooney saw the final stat sheet and zeroed in on the number of passes thrown his way: 16.

That meant he and the Bears offense didn’t take full advantage of at least 11 opportunities, particularly bothersome in a game the Bears lost 16-13 in the final minute.

Plus, once Mooney began scrutinizing the game video, he quickly identified a handful of plays that, in his mind, should have been touchdowns. There was a deep cross toward the right side of the field that wound up incomplete because of a miscommunication with Andy Dalton on how the Ravens defensive back was playing.

There was another pass along the Bears sideline on which Mooney got hung up with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, wasn’t sharp enough with his cut, stumbled and only got one hand on the ball.

“Definitely a touchdown,” he said.

Those misses gnawed at Mooney.

Nothing in the way

Quickly, though, Mooney converted his aggravation into focus, dialing himself in for the quick turnaround for the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. Even those who have come to understand and respect Mooney’s serious and purposeful demeanor were taken aback.

Running back David Montgomery, himself a quiet, Type A perfectionist, had to ask Mooney whether everything was OK.

“He came to me and was like, ‘Yo, Mooney. You not talking to anybody today?’ ” Mooney said. “I was like, ‘Bro, I’m just locked in.’ And he said, ‘I can understand you’re locked in. But you still have to talk. I look forward to talking to you when we go out to practice or come in.’ He and I feed off each other. So I understood. I didn’t argue with him. I was like, ‘All right, I got you.’”

By game time at Ford Field, Mooney was both prepared and eager, shredding the Lions for five catches for 123 yards in a 16-14 Bears win .

“I’ve never seen the guy get distracted from his job,” Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “The guy is focused on his job and being a great player. To me it’s really impressive for a young player. Because all of us in life have these things happening outside this building that can get in the way — whether it’s of your doing or sometimes life happens to you. But I’ve never witnessed anything get in Darnell’s way or him let anything get in his way of doing his job and being the best he can be.”

‘Yo! Good route!’

The science of route running often can be more simple than sophisticated. Take Mooney’s 12-yard catch to convert third-and-3 in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals three weeks ago. There wasn’t anything complex about his release. But the manner in which Mooney calmly jabbed outside with his left foot, then broke back to the middle on a quick slant against cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was beautiful.

So much so that as soon as Mooney returned to the sideline, Allen Robinson was awaiting with praise.

Said Bears receivers coach Mike Furrey: “A-Rob is (amped up) talking about ‘I saw that move! That was pretty good. You learned that from me!’ ”

Robinson wasn’t the only one impressed. Murphy, who jumped in frustration after the catch, quickly found Mooney too.

“He came up to me at the next break,” Mooney said. “We’re walking back to the huddle and he’s walking to our huddle with us. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ He was like, ‘Yo! Good route!”

Yes, that was a seemingly routine play late in another Bears loss in the middle of a wayward season . But those kinds of moments can become steppingstones to greater achievement. And privately, Mooney took heightened satisfaction in the way that play was made.

“It goes all the way back to training camp when I was talking about pacing myself and learning my speed,” he said. “I knew I could beat the corner fast inside. But it could still be a contested catch if I went right to the three-step slant. So there I gave him just that quick step out. He bit on it. I paused. And he has to pause when I pause. Now he’s always a step behind. I understand that. So I just go.”

Added Furrey: “We talk about Darnell’s growth and development in not just going 8,000 mph and being out of control. Right there, he was patient. He understood the coverage. He understood the leverage. And he gets us the first down.”

Even with his heightened concentration on the precision of his routes, Mooney also understands the importance of improvisation, particularly with a quarterback as slippery and creative as Fields. To that end, the duo’s signature moment thus far was the go-ahead 16-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes in Pittsburgh on the “Monday Night Football” stage in early November.

From the slot, Mooney ran a hitch route to the 5-yard line. But when Fields was pressured and forced to evacuate the pocket to his left, Mooney alertly broke with him, slipping past Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet and spinning back toward the left side of the end zone. Fields saw everything he needed to and hit the bull’s-eye, firing a dart face-mask high to Mooney and giving the Bears a 27-26 lead.

On the Bears sideline, Furrey was ecstatic.

“For Darnell, that’s seeing ‘1′ get out of the pocket and all of a sudden it’s, ‘Here I go. This is what the route concept was. But here’s what’s open.’

“That’s all experience. You can’t really emulate those things in practice. You’ve got to have a feel for it in the games. I think that’s where his game is really starting to elevate. … It’s fun to watch now. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch down the road.”

Fields was showered with commendation that night and over the following week for that delivery in the clutch. But just as impressive was Mooney’s body control, his effortless catch and his post-touchdown hurdle over a photographer.

From both players, the whole sequence looked so damn smooth and — for the Bears — so unfamiliar.

That was not talked about enough,” Furrey said. “Because it looks easy. But that’s when you know the chemistry is there. … Nobody talks about that because it’s like, ‘That’s how it’s supposed to go.’ That’s pretty neat.”

‘It’s a special connection’

Perhaps no one at Halas Hall stands to benefit more from Mooney’s continued ascension than Fields, who developed an early liking for the young receiver given his football intelligence and genuine drive.

“They’re both wired the same way,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Fields and Mooney continue using that connection to accelerate their growth together, regularly staying after practice for additional on-field repetition and dialing in on the details of plays that need work.

“Whatever concept or route he has on a certain play,” Fields said, “we’re just talking through it and making sure he’s running at the right depth and taking the right angle out of the break. Stuff like that.”

Fields loves the infectious quality of Mooney’s passion.

“There’s not much more you can really ask from him that he doesn’t do already,” Fields said. “He’s always willing to get extra work in. He’s watching film constantly. With his work ethic, you know how much he loves the game and how much he wants to be great. That’s what I love about him. He truly inspired me to be a better player and a better teammate.”

Added Nagy: “It’s a special connection. And it’s a connection for those two guys, being as young as they are, that’s going to be hard to stop down the road. It’s pretty neat to see two young guys like that who believe in each other.”

That belief, Mooney insists, should only get stronger as time goes by. Fields, who in Week 3 became Mooney’s fourth starting quarterback in just his 20th NFL game, hopefully should provide stability to the Bears quarterback situation. And Mooney beleives he can provide reliability from the receiving corps for years to come.

But even after entering the league as a fifth-round draft pick and the 24th receiver selected in 2020, Mooney is a long way from celebrating where his career journey has carried him. Because in his mind, the top of the mountain is still miles away.

So much work is left.

“I think of it as a pissed-off mentality,” Mooney said. “I am not anywhere near where I want to be at. And I’m not playing the way I want to play. Yet. So in my mind, I envision how I want to be playing in Year 5 or Year 6. And I channel that mindset.”

Every day provides a new opportunity for growth.

