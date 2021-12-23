Amelie Lens and Slam - Collaboration, Health and DJ’ing

How does it feel to be Mixmag's Broadcaster Of The Year?. I am incredibly honoured to be Mixmag's Broadcaster Of The Year! It's crazy to me that my show has been acknowledged in this way. I launched BBC Introducing on Radio 1 Dance in April 2020 at the start of lockdown, and I'm so proud of the community that we've built around the show, in a time when it was needed most, when emerging artists didn't have an outlet (the club) to be play their music out and have it discovered. I've worked my socks off throughout the pandemic, and put everything into my radio show, so I am so happy about the nomination! I also want to shout out my production team who have been incredible to work with. It's such a pleasure to be the first to play new artists on Radio 1, and give them opportunities. A lot of artists I play on my show then get signed to labels, or to management after I play them and it brings me so much joy to be instrumental on their journeys in that way. I also started out at Mixmag on work experience when I was 20, so this really is a heart-warming and full-circle moment.

