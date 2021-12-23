ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amelie Lens and Slam - Collaboration, Health and DJ’ing

Electronic Beats
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sometimes it’s important to just blend in and to go back to our roots. Because I think we were all ravers at...

www.electronicbeats.net

Comments / 0

Related
mixmag.net

Jaguar is the DJ broadcaster of the year

How does it feel to be Mixmag's Broadcaster Of The Year?. I am incredibly honoured to be Mixmag's Broadcaster Of The Year! It's crazy to me that my show has been acknowledged in this way. I launched BBC Introducing on Radio 1 Dance in April 2020 at the start of lockdown, and I'm so proud of the community that we've built around the show, in a time when it was needed most, when emerging artists didn't have an outlet (the club) to be play their music out and have it discovered. I've worked my socks off throughout the pandemic, and put everything into my radio show, so I am so happy about the nomination! I also want to shout out my production team who have been incredible to work with. It's such a pleasure to be the first to play new artists on Radio 1, and give them opportunities. A lot of artists I play on my show then get signed to labels, or to management after I play them and it brings me so much joy to be instrumental on their journeys in that way. I also started out at Mixmag on work experience when I was 20, so this really is a heart-warming and full-circle moment.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Demi Lovato shaves their head at Christmas to mark a ‘fresh start’

Demi Lovato has shaved their head to mark a “fresh start” for the new year.On Christmas Day, the musician posted a series of clips of themselves showcasing the new hairdo on Instagram against a snowy backdrop.“Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos #freshstart,” read the caption.Lovato also shared a snap of themselves on their Stories.In the Stories image, the 29-year-old singer is pictured wearing an all-black ensemble with a grey and white tie-dye cardigan over the top and a long silver chain necklace.The musician’s new look comes after the release of their seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devis... the Art of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amelie Lens
Chicago Defender

Former Inmate Lands Sneaker Deal with Footlocker

Darrell Alston is the owner of luxury sneaker brand, Bungee Oblečení. Prior to designing sneakers, Alston was a hip-hop artist and toured the nation with big names such as, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Jermaine Dupri. Alston would customize his shoes leading up to each show to help him standout. He wants buyers to experience the same when they wear his sneakers.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Slam Collaboration#Glaswegian
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media Company Names Kaylin Cotton Chief of Staff (EXCLUSIVE)

Issa Rae’s media company Hoorae has named industry veteran Kaylin Cotton as its new chief of staff. Before joining the team at Hoorae, Cotton worked for Live Nation and Shondaland, bringing her extensive background in music, entertainment and television to support Rae’s ever-growing vision for the future of the media company. Formerly Issa Rae Productions and relaunched under the new moniker in 2020, Hoorae is a multi-faceted media company that develops content across mediums and genres in an effort to continue to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. The company is comprised of Hoorae Media for film, TV and digital productions; Raedio,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
Variety

Goodbye to Issa, Molly and the Complex Friendship Love Story at the Heart of ‘Insecure’

SPOILER ALERT: This column includes spoilers from “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?”, the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure.” Read Rae’s breakdown of the episode here. The cliffhanger going into the series finale of “Insecure” was only a cliffhanger if you hadn’t been paying attention. As ever, Issa (Issa Rae) had to choose between two men: her longtime love Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and, well, someone else (this time, Kendrick Sampson’s Nathan). As charming as Nathan is, and as right as he and Issa can be together, he was always doomed. Ending “Insecure” without Issa and Lawrence ending up together would’ve been a huge...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Tributes paid to ‘trailblazing’ BBC radio presenter Janice Long following death

Figures from the worlds of music and broadcasting have paid tribute to “trailblazing” BBC radio presenter Janice Long following her death aged 66.Long, who was the first regular female presenter on Top Of The Pops, died at home on Christmas Day following a short illness, her agent said.Across a 40-year career, she hosted slots on flagship stations such as BBC Radio 1, helped launch the careers of artists including Amy Winehouse and led coverage of major music events such as Live Aid.Tributes paid to DJ Janice Long, who has died after a short illness.https://t.co/8z0OA1tRwq pic.twitter.com/bzVrlmEtA1— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Walking in the Air’ was written on ‘back of an envelope’ when composer was close to ‘collapse’

Howard Blake, the composer of the famous festive song “Walking in the Air”, has said he was on the brink of “collapse” when he wrote the tune.The song is best known as the soundtrack to Raymong Briggs’ 1982 animated adaptationof The Snowman.In a new interview with Metro, Blake said his original idea for “Walking in the Air” was scrawled on the back of an envelope.At the time of conceiving the song, he said, he had been “too busy and I had a sort of collapse”.The composer added: “I had to get away from it all and think things through....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy