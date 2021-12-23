ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-Fiber Breakfast Foods Nutritionists Say You Should Eat Every Day To Boost Your Metabolism And Fight Bloat

By Justine Schwartz
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

You can boost your metabolism, beat bloat, and eat delicious foods first thing in the morning. Simply stick to what nutrition experts say are the fiber-rich foods that will fuel you up and power your digestion.

“Eating fiber is extremely important not just for gut health, but for whole body health in general,” says Heather Hanks MS CAM, a Health Advisor at Medical Solutions BCN. “I love eating a high fiber breakfast in the morning because it improves digestion, regulates insulin, and keeps you full until lunchtime.”

With all the health benefits of a fiber-rich benefit, its no wonder that leading nutrition doctors stick to themselves for clients–and themselves.

“I am a big fan of starting the day right with good food,” Dr. Amy Lee, board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific, says. “Foods low in sugar and packed with fiber and protein can keep you satiated and satisfied so you don’t end up snacking your way til lunch time.”

Additionally, fiber can help keep the gastrointestinal tract healthy “and keep the bowels moving which helps with overall inflammation and sensation of bloat and discomfort,” she explains.

Her favorite foods in this category? Fresh berries, steel cut oats or overnight oats, homemade chia seed pudding and veggie omelets. Yum!

“Oats are an excellent source of whole grains and contain plenty of fiber and nutrients that make them a healthy meal or snack,” registered dietitian Trista Best of Balance One agrees. Just avoid adding toppings that may be calorie dense or contain excessive sugar, she suggests.

“Some of the best toppings and mix-ins for oatmeal include nuts, cinnamon, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas,” she says. Or you can go the savory route by making them with tomatoes, eggs, mushrooms, and spinach. Pro tip!

