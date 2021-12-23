What is #tasteofNUE?

WILLEMSTAD- December 21, 2021 – Jetair Caribbean is inaugurating an additional new route, this time, between Curaçao and Medellín. The celebration was held at the Curaçao International Airport, in the presence of dignitaries and other special guests. The inaugural flight marks the opening of the airline’s fifth destination, further enhancing its flights schedule by now including direct flights to and from Colombia. Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Charles Cooper, Managing Director of Jetair Caribbean, Antonio Ribeiro, Jetair Caribbean CEO, Robert Maas, and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.
