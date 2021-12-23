ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is #tasteofNUE?

routesonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuremberg airport wanted to say Teşekkürler to Corendon Airlines for being such a great partner and for...

www.routesonline.com

routesonline.com

Celebrating Jetair’s inaugural flight on the Curaçao – Medellín route

WILLEMSTAD- December 21, 2021 – Jetair Caribbean is inaugurating an additional new route, this time, between Curaçao and Medellín. The celebration was held at the Curaçao International Airport, in the presence of dignitaries and other special guests. The inaugural flight marks the opening of the airline’s fifth destination, further enhancing its flights schedule by now including direct flights to and from Colombia. Speakers at the reception included the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Charles Cooper, Managing Director of Jetair Caribbean, Antonio Ribeiro, Jetair Caribbean CEO, Robert Maas, and Director of Air Service Marketing & Development at Curaçao Airport Partners, Peggy Croes.
WORLD
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Summer in the States: Delta to fly Stockholm-New York in 2022

Refreshed cabins bring more choice to customers, including premium economy. Delta Air Lines is returning to Sweden in summer 2022, with nonstop daily service to New York-JFK. Customers flying to the U.S. will enjoy more choice of cabin experience, including Delta One business class and for the first time, Delta Premium Select, the airline’s premium economy cabin, which offers larger seats with more legroom and an adjustable footrest.
TRAVEL
#Nuremberg Airport#Corendon Airlines#Gingerbread
asapland.com

What Is Sherpa?

Sherpa is a mountaineering term that originated in the Himalayas. It is now used more broadly to denote a guide or carrier, especially someone who helps climbers during an ascent. The word sherpa has its origins in the Tibetan language. The term first appeared in English writing in the late...
LIFESTYLE
routesonline.com

Wizz Plans 14 New Destinations From Gatwick

The proposed network growth from the London airport comes after the airline bought a portfolio of slots from Scandinavian LCC Norwegian Air Shuttle. Wizz Air has confirmed the launch of 14 new routes from London Gatwick (LGW) during the summer 2022 season after the ULCC acquired additional slots from Norwegian Air Shuttle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Athens : Cyprus Airways is back!!!

On the 15th of December, Athens International Airport welcomed Cyprus Airways back, after almost 2 years. Philos the Athenian, our mascot was there to offer branded sweets to the passengers who were “Coming back Home”. Thrilled and excited having the airline back connecting Larnaca to Athens, all the...
WORLD
routesonline.com

Flair To Launch New York And Chicago Services

New York and Chicago will receive routes from next spring as the Canadian ULCC continues its rapid US expansion. Flair Airlines is adding routes to two new destinations in the US as it continues to grow its transborder network. Flights from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to New York John F Kennedy...
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $49 Million Dubai Penthouse Has a Glass-Sided Pool and 3 Whole Floors

Jenga is that fun game where you stack wooden blocks, then ever-so-carefully pull one out and place it on top. The key is not to let the tower wobble and tumble. Gaze at the soon-to-be-completed Royal Atlantis Residences building on the man-made, palm-tree-shaped island that’s Dubai’s the Palm Jumeirah, and its stunning design looks like a half-played Jenga game. Seemingly defying gravity, the just-listed $49 million triplex penthouse, taking-up the 35th, 36th and 37th floors of the Royal Atlantis, is like Jenga on steroids. Each of the three rectangular cubes are stacked and offset on top of each other. “Dubai is a...
LIFESTYLE

