LexinFintech Receives Corporate Commitment Certificate from The Asian Banker for Outstanding ESG Efforts

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexinFintech Holdings Ltd., a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, has received the Wealth and Society Corporate Commitment Certificate from The Asian Banker’s Global Wealth and Society Corporate Commitment Certification Programme 2021. The certificate comes as an important international recognition for Lexin’s outstanding environmental, social, and...

aithority.com

