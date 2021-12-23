ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton will not collect €3,400 fine from the widow who attempted to sell a €10 bootleg CD

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a German court sided with Eric Clapton in his case against a widow who had listed her late husband’s bootleg CD on eBay for €9.95, Clapton’s management has stated he will not collect the fine he is owed. Following the media attention the case gained...

