ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Flight Safety Foundation Urges Collaboration on Safe Implementation of 5G

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlight Safety Foundation strongly encourages the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to work together to develop a plan that enables the safe and efficient implementation of 5G mobile communications services in the C-Band. It is critical to fully understand and mitigate potential 5G signal interference...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Airbus, Boeing want US to delay new 5G services over flight safety concerns

The chief executive officers of the world’s two biggest plane makers have requested the Biden administration to delay the rollout of new 5G wireless services citing aviation safety concerns, according to news agencies. In a joint letter to US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, Boeing and Airbus CEOs urged postponing the planned deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless, saying “5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate.” The duo warned that the deployment could have “an enormous negative impact on the aviation industry.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

5g phones, Airbus and Boeing worried about possible interference with key flight safety equipment

Airbus and Boeing, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, reiterated that you have some concerns about potential interference of 5G communication networks with equipment that help ensure the flight safety. The British newspaper reports it The Guardian. THE fears are expressed in a letter sent by the managing directors Jeff Knittel (Airbus America) e David Calhoun to the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. At the center of the doubts of the aeronautical groups would be in particular the radio altimeters which measure the height of an aircraft above the ground. “We are working with aviation authorities, government leaders, airlines and industry groups to ensure continued operational safety of aircraft throughout the global aviation system,” Boeing added in a statement. TLC groups such as Verizon and AT&T they should have started using the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands December 5th, after obtaining billions of dollars in licenses last February.
TECHNOLOGY
smarteranalyst.com

Boeing, Airbus Urge U.S. Government to Delay 5G Launch – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. According to a report published by Hindustan Times, the CEOs of The Boeing Co. (BA) and Airbus SE (EADSF) have urged the U.S. government to postpone the launch of new 5G wireless services. In a letter to U.S. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foxkansas.com

Concerns raised surrounding impact of 5G signal on flights

Leaders of the two biggest rivals in aviation, Boeing and Airbus, are teaming up to urge U.S. lawmakers to delay AT&T and Verizon's plans to expand their 5G networks on January 5th saying it could interfere with commercial flights. The concern is that certain frequencies of 5G could interfere with...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aviation Safety#5g#Fcc#The C Band#The Foundation#Board Of Governors
FOXBusiness

Boeing, Airbus urge Biden administration to postpone 5G rollout

The executives of Boeing and Airbus have penned a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging the Biden administration to postpone the rollout of 5G service from AT&T and Verizon on Jan. 5. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. BA THE BOEING CO. 201.76 +2.18 +1.09%. EADSY AIRBUS SE 31.44...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Houston Chronicle

Airlines warn of flight delays, cancellations with 5G rollout

Widespread flight delays in snowstorms and low visibility could occur once new 5G wireless service rolls out in early January, airline executives and aviation officials are warning with increasing alarm. The officials say the new wireless signals threaten to interfere with equipment on planes and helicopters that track aircraft altitude,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTAJ

5G standoff could result in flight restrictions

It’s going to be a busy week at the nation’s airport as Christmas comes during rising cases of COVID-19. But a standoff between two federal agencies could have flight halting consequences for airlines caught in the middle. Starting Jan. 5, U.S. airlines may have to stop using equipment that helps pilots land in bad weather […]
FAA
lifewire.com

5G Expansion in Limbo Due to FAA Safety Concerns

The FAA has issued directives concerned that 5G services from AT&T and Verizon could interfere with radio altimeters in aircraft. The diversions will cause significant monetary losses in delays and diversions, suggests the airline industry. The telecom industry believes the FAA’s concerns are unfounded. If the Federal Aviation Administration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
knowtechie.com

Airlines continue to warn against the danger 5G poses to some flights

Some of the major cellular carriers are set to roll out new 5G frequencies starting early next year. But some airlines continue to warn against the implementation of this new spectrum, as it has the potential to interfere with some necessary flight equipment. According to a new report from Reuters,...
UNITED AIRLINES
Baton Rouge Business Report

US airlines warn 5G wireless could wreak havoc on flights

Major U.S. air carriers warned Wednesday that plans by wireless carriers to use spectrum for 5G wireless services starting Jan. 5 could disrupt thousands of daily flights and cost air passengers $1.6 billion each year in delays, Reuters reports. AT&T and Verizon Communications should delay plans to use C-Band spectrum...
UNITED AIRLINES
Reuters

U.S. former officials urge 'speedy' resolution of 5G wireless aviation dispute

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - (This December 13 story refiles to correct FCC to FAA in paragraph five) Six former chairs of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday urged the Biden administration to quickly resolve a dispute over the planned use of 5G wireless spectrum that the aviation industry says poses an air safety risk.
ECONOMY
Daily Press

Navy’s new drone, capable of fueling aircraft in flight, undergoes testing on Bush

Aircraft carrier flight decks are busy places with no margin for mistakes, so to make sure a new drone designed to refuel aircraft in flight won’t get in the way, the Navy’s been running tests on USS George H.W. Bush as it operates in the Atlantic. The 50-foot-long MQ-25 drone, which can fly 500 nautical miles carrying a load of 16,000 pounds of fuel, will be the world’s first operational, ...
ATLANTIC, VA
Flight Global.com

Northrop continues work with new A2/AD missile

Northrop Grumman has completed the second test flight of a developmental missile that is aimed at the US government’s requirement for a new Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW). The work involved a missile demonstrator mounted on the nose of a company-owned Bombardier CRJ-7000, says Northrop. The aircraft served as a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Ligado And Point One Navigation To Deliver Ubiquitous Precise Location To Automotive, Agriculture And Robotics Sectors

Ligado’s advanced SkyTerra 1 mobile satellite capabilities will extend the reach of Point One’s GNSS correction service throughout North America. Mobile communications company Ligado Networks and Point One Navigation, a leader in precise location technology announced that Ligado will provide pervasive, high-performance satellite capacity to support Point One’s Polaris GNSS correction service. The partnership will initially provide L-Band service to electric vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and will expand to additional sectors in the coming years.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy