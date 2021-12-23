MoneyGram Continues to Digitize Global Receive Network with Paytm Payments Bank Partnership, Connecting Company to Millions of Mobile Wallet Users in India
MoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, announced a milestone in the digitization of its global receive network with a new partnership with Paytm Payments Bank, India’s leading payments bank and a driver of financial inclusion in the country. Through this partnership, MoneyGram customers around...aithority.com
Comments / 0