MoneyGram Continues to Digitize Global Receive Network with Paytm Payments Bank Partnership, Connecting Company to Millions of Mobile Wallet Users in India

WISeKey completes the installation, in La Línea de la Concepción, of the first WISeSATS satellite station in cooperation with FOSSA Systems. FOSSA Systems, a leading aerospace company in Spain focused on the development of picosatellites for IoT communications, WISeKey International Holding Ltd, a Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, and the City Council of La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) announced that they have completed the installation of the first ground station that will serve as the control base for the direction of IoT satellites. With this installation, marks the completion of the first phase of the MoU signed earlier this year between the municipality of La Línea and WISekey for the creation of a 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence (LLG 4IR Center of Excellence) in Gibraltar.

