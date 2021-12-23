ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

MoneyGram Continues to Digitize Global Receive Network with Paytm Payments Bank Partnership, Connecting Company to Millions of Mobile Wallet Users in India

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, announced a milestone in the digitization of its global receive network with a new partnership with Paytm Payments Bank, India’s leading payments bank and a driver of financial inclusion in the country. Through this partnership, MoneyGram customers around...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

A fintech expert's top 6 crypto predictions: Bitcoin hitting $100,000 is 'ambitious but hardly insane'

2021 was a wild year for cryptocurrency. Despite bitcoin's recent plunge, for example, its price has still risen by more than 70% in the past 52 weeks. More important, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have made tremendous strides, not just in valuation — today the cryptocurrency market capitalization is estimated at $2.5 trillion, more than double a year ago — but also in growing acceptance.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Indipaisa partners with NSDL Payments Bank to launch a new Fintech platform targeting India's flourishing 63 million SME sector

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Indipaisa, a member of the Nexxo Network, an international network of Fintech companies operating in Middle East Asia and Europe, is launching a set of innovative Financial Technology (Fintech) solutions targeting India's flourishing 63 million SmallMid-sized Enterprise (SME) sector. Indipaisa's mission is to empower...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Mobile Global Esports Seeks $15 Million U.S. IPO

Mobile Global Esports has filed to raise $15 million in gross proceeds for the company and selling shareholders. Mobile Global Esports (MOGL) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm plans to develop and run esports leagues...
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Provectus Launches Crystal Engine

A Product for ML-based Customer Behavior Prediction and Personalization. Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, has launched a new product, Crystal Engine, designed to solve the problem of customer behavior prediction and personalization for startups, SMBs, and enterprise-scale businesses. The product is now available in its closed beta version.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Holmes
aithority.com

Ligado And Point One Navigation To Deliver Ubiquitous Precise Location To Automotive, Agriculture And Robotics Sectors

Ligado’s advanced SkyTerra 1 mobile satellite capabilities will extend the reach of Point One’s GNSS correction service throughout North America. Mobile communications company Ligado Networks and Point One Navigation, a leader in precise location technology announced that Ligado will provide pervasive, high-performance satellite capacity to support Point One’s Polaris GNSS correction service. The partnership will initially provide L-Band service to electric vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and will expand to additional sectors in the coming years.
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Completes Business Combination With Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Fathom to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “FATH” on Monday, December 27, 2021. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (“Altimar”), a special purpose acquisition company. The business combination, which was approved by a vote of Altimar’s shareholders, closed on December 23, 2021. Prior to the business combination, Fathom was a privately held portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in and growing middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology and industrial services businesses. CORE will remain the largest shareholder in the combined business.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Hatten Land Signs Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement With Huawei

For Cloud Computing, Virtual World Augment, Data Centres, Renewable Energy and Emerging Digital Opportunities in Asia. SGX Catalist-listed Hatten Land Limited is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hatten Edge Pte. Ltd. (“Hatten Edge”) has entered into a Comprehensive Collaboration Agreement (“CCA”) with global leading information and communications technology (ICT) provider Huawei International Pte. Ltd. (“Huawei International”).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moneygram#Digital India#Mobile Wallet Users#Kyc#Paytm Wallets#Mrald#Company#Indians#Md Ceo#Paytm Payments Bank Ltd
aithority.com

WISeKey Completes The Installation, in La Línea de La Concepción, Of The First WISeSATS Satellite Station In Cooperation With FOSSA Systems

WISeKey completes the installation, in La Línea de la Concepción, of the first WISeSATS satellite station in cooperation with FOSSA Systems. FOSSA Systems, a leading aerospace company in Spain focused on the development of picosatellites for IoT communications, WISeKey International Holding Ltd, a Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, and the City Council of La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) announced that they have completed the installation of the first ground station that will serve as the control base for the direction of IoT satellites. With this installation, marks the completion of the first phase of the MoU signed earlier this year between the municipality of La Línea and WISekey for the creation of a 4th Industrial Revolution Center of Excellence (LLG 4IR Center of Excellence) in Gibraltar.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

TikTok Topped The Charts For App Downloads Globally On Christmas Day according To App Annie

App Annie, the mobile data and analytics company helping brands and publishers create winning experiences on mobile announced that globally, TikTok topped the daily downloads chart across iOS and Google Play worldwide for apps on Christmas Day. Telegram ranked #7 as consumers continue to prioritize encrypted messaging services along with strong network effects from a growing user base.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
aithority.com

The Case for an Enterprise-Wide QR Code Strategy

At one point in the not-so-distant past, US marketers gave up on QR codes. While they steadily gained traction in Asia, the codes didn’t win over US consumers until the pandemic hit and brought an unprecedented need for contactless transactions. Today, you can’t eat at a restaurant or shop...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation: Bank Indonesia Introduces Fast Payment System to Accelerate Digitalization

Has introduced the Bank Indonesia Fast Payment (BI-FAST) system virtually, entitled “Payment System Digital Transformation to Accelerate National Economic Recovery.”. BI-FAST is described as a payment system infrastructure offered by Bank Indonesia and accessible via applications offered by the payment system industry “to facilitate retail payment transactions for the public.’
WORLD
aithority.com

iClick Interactive Asia Announces $20 Million Share Repurchase Program

IClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, announced its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program in which the company may purchase its own ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$20 million.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Expands Its Service Offerings On Its MobiExchange SaaS Platform

Small and medium sized advertisers now have access to enhanced targeting solutions for digital media campaigns. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. a leading provider of next-generation advertising, announced new service offerings for MobiExchange the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services. MobiExchange is one of the fastest, easiest, and...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Terminus Capital Partners Acquires Pooled Investment Fund Software Company Delta Data

TAP Software Holdings, an enterprise software investment vehicle managed by Terminus Capital Partners, announced the acquisition of Delta Data, a leading FinTech company specializing in providing back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund, collective investment trust, and broader public pooled investment fund industry. Founded in 1985, Delta Data technology supports four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and four of the top five US investment managers.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Returns Technology Company, Optoro Receives Strategic Investment From Zebra Technologies

New investment will support Optoro’s focus on improving customer experiences and reducing environmental and financial waste from returns. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, announced a new strategic investment led by Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. Circular solutions focused investor, Volta Circle, along with previous investors, including eBay Inc. and UPS also participated in the strategic funding round of $25 million. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Optoro.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy