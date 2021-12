The United States and Russia are set to hold much-anticipated talks in January on European security and the Ukraine conflict after Moscow listed demands including to end NATO's expansion. A spokesperson for the US National Security Council told AFP on condition of anonymity that the talks with Russia will take place on January 10. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders. Moscow earlier this month presented the West with sweeping security demands, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 9 MINUTES AGO