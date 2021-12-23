ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandergrift, PA

Kiski Township Police Searching For Woman After She Allegedly Stabbed A Man Then Fled

 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Vandergrift woman is on the run this morning after she allegedly stabbed someone.

Kiski Township Police say Amy Hepler got into a fight with someone at a home along Robbins Avenue in North Apollo Borough.

During that fight, she grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest several times.

Police said the victim only received moderate injuries to their chest and was able to subdue Hepler during the attack.

She then fled the home.

Anyone with information on Hepler’s whereabouts is asked to call Kiski Police by either calling 911 or calling the station directly at 724-478-3357.

