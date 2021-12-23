Euclid woman transforms home into a gingerbread house

A grandmother went above and beyond to transform her Euclid Park home on Magnolia Drive into a gingerbread house for her grandchildren.

Photo courtesy of Michele Wilson. A home in Euclid Beach Mobile Park was transformed into a gingerbread house.

Michele Wilson didn’t skimp on the details. Everything from the peppermint candies, the gumdrops, the candy canes to the lights and the gingerbread people, she made sure her it got everyone’s attention.

After all her hard work, she wanted her grandchildren to see the house but over the weekend they got COVID-19, so Wilson took pictures for them until they could see the house in person.

"I want to tell Caden, Spencer and Maya that I so wish that they were here and they could be a part of it and that grandma loves them. And I hope that you feel better very, very soon. I want to wish everybody happy holidays and hope everybody stays safe and healthy and smile and never grow up. Always be a kid,” she said.

