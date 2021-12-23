ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICE to implement body camera pilot program

By kathryn
 4 days ago

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is launching a pilot program to examine the possibility of making body cameras a requirement for its agents to wear. The cameras will initially be given to only special agents within Homeland Security Investigations at ICE’s offices in New York City; Newark, New Jersey; and Houston for pre-planned operations. The use of the cameras will eventually include immigration agents at ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division, depending on negotiations with the division’s union. Various groups and advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have called for the use of cameras in law enforcement, as they can provide evidence of abuses by ICE agents. Reuters

In other federal immigration news…

DHS to complete some work on the border wall

The Department of Homeland Security under President Biden says it plans to fill small gaps in the border wall, make flood-prevention adjustments, and complete construction of access roads. President Joe Biden halted wall construction when he assumed office and called for a review of projects and funds. And over the past year, the Biden administration had cancelled contracts and given property owners back their land. But DHS says more work needs to be done to stabilize the area. CNN

Biden administration increases guest worker visas for winter

The Biden administration will provide an additional 20,000 seasonal, guest-worker visas for the winter season, the Department of Homeland Security announced. Citing labor shortages, the administration has previously increased the number of visas available during the summer season — one of the busiest for bringing in foreign workers. The new 20,000 visas are in addition to the 33,000 visas already made available for employees from October 1 to March 31. With the H-2B visa, employers can hire foreign workers for a limited time. CNN .

Documented

Immigrant Construction Workers Hold Vigil to Honor Worker’s Death

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Immigrant construction workers in New York City held a vigil Tuesday for Diego Rodriguez Celi who fell to his death while working a construction job last Friday. The demonstration was held at […] The post Immigrant Construction Workers Hold Vigil to Honor Worker’s Death appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Hochul Gives Another $2M to Help Afghan Refugees Resettle

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state is allocating an additional $2 million to help Afghan refugees resettle in the state. According to Hochul, 7,500 individuals are already in the state […] The post Hochul Gives Another $2M to Help Afghan Refugees Resettle appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

A Honduran Family’s Lengthy Journey to the U.S.

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Carolina Carranza Silva and her family began their long journey from southern Honduras to the U.S. back in July 2019. Along the way, they were kidnapped twice, ran out of money and […] The post A Honduran Family’s Lengthy Journey to the U.S. appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Documented

A win for immigration judges: Department of Justice finally agrees to recognize NAIJ

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Two years after the Trump administration’s attempt to decertify the National Association of Immigration Judges, the Department of Justice has agreed to a settlement with the federal union of more than 500 […] The post A win for immigration judges: Department of Justice finally agrees to recognize NAIJ appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
