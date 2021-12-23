ICE to implement body camera pilot program

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here .

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is launching a pilot program to examine the possibility of making body cameras a requirement for its agents to wear. The cameras will initially be given to only special agents within Homeland Security Investigations at ICE’s offices in New York City; Newark, New Jersey; and Houston for pre-planned operations. The use of the cameras will eventually include immigration agents at ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division, depending on negotiations with the division’s union. Various groups and advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have called for the use of cameras in law enforcement, as they can provide evidence of abuses by ICE agents. Reuters

In other federal immigration news…

DHS to complete some work on the border wall

The Department of Homeland Security under President Biden says it plans to fill small gaps in the border wall, make flood-prevention adjustments, and complete construction of access roads. President Joe Biden halted wall construction when he assumed office and called for a review of projects and funds. And over the past year, the Biden administration had cancelled contracts and given property owners back their land. But DHS says more work needs to be done to stabilize the area. CNN

Biden administration increases guest worker visas for winter

The Biden administration will provide an additional 20,000 seasonal, guest-worker visas for the winter season, the Department of Homeland Security announced. Citing labor shortages, the administration has previously increased the number of visas available during the summer season — one of the busiest for bringing in foreign workers. The new 20,000 visas are in addition to the 33,000 visas already made available for employees from October 1 to March 31. With the H-2B visa, employers can hire foreign workers for a limited time. CNN .

