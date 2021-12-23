ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madelyn Allen's suspected captor let her send a cryptic 'I love you' text to her parents, prompting the search which found her: court docs

By Alia Shoaib
Insider
 4 days ago
Madelyn Allen seen leaving her dorm at Snow College, Utah, on December 13, 2021. Snow College
  • Court documents shed some light on how missing teen Madelyn Allen was found.
  • They said that after her kidnap her captor let her send a text to her parents, sparking a search.
  • Police found Allen in a coal cellar. Brent Brown, 39, was charged with her rape and kidnap.

Madelyn Allen's suspected captor allowed her to send a text message to her parents which prompted the search which found her, court documents say.

The 19-year-old Utah college student was missing for five days, before being found naked and covered in coal dust in a basement of a home miles from where he lived.

Brent Brown 39, has since been arrested and charged with six felonies, including rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and obstructing justice.

The teenager was seen leaving her dorm at Snow College, Utah, on December 13 at 7:20 am.

The following morning she sent a text to one of her parents saying "I love you," according to multiple reports citing an affidavit filed in support of his arrest.

According to the affidavit, seen by People, Allen told police that Brown briefly allowed her access to her phone, during which time she sent the text.

The text aroused suspicion in Allen's parents, and prompted them to contact her phone provider and the police.

"I think [Allen's parents] felt it was a little odd because there wasn't more with it," Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels told People.

Allen's parents contacted Verizon for her phone records, which showed that the message was sent from the town of Loa, Utah, 87 miles south of her campus, People said.

Her parents became concerned about why Allen was there, as she didn't have regular access to a car, per reports citing the affidavit.

Police also found text messages on Allen's phone with "conversations of a violent sexual nature," according a previous report by Insider.

This, Daniels told People, prompted authorities to worry that she was in danger.

Investigators began a search of the town of Loa which ended in them finding Allen.

She later told investigators that Brown held her against her will, sexually assaulted her, and threatened her family, according to the indictment seen by Insider reporters.

Brown told investigators he had sex with Allen on multiple occasions but said it had been consensual and part of a kidnapping role play, DailyMail.com reported, citing the affidavit.

He said that the pair had agreed to meet up after meeting in a bondage chat group on the messaging platform Kik, the outlet said.

Brown also told investigators that he took Allen's phone and turned it off after he picked her up, but allowed her to text her parents once, the affidavit said, NBC News reported.

He said that he threw her phone in the trash after seeing reports that she was missing, NBC said.

Brown was denied a request to spend Christmas with his family during his first court appearance on Wednesday, Insider previously reported.

The judge cited the fact that Brown was wanted for a separate felony in another county, according to court records.

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit their website to receive confidential support.

