Five Cowboys Named to NFL Pro Bowl

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
What keeps Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones going?. Jones, who turned 79 in October, told a story on Christmas Eve that sheds some light on where he finds inspiration. During his weekly radio show on KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan,” Jones described the genesis of a Toby Keith...
The Washington Football Team was humiliated in more ways than one on Sunday night. Midway through the embarrassing 56-14 drubbing they suffered against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, NBC cameras caught defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne going at each other on the sidelines, with Allen swinging at his former Alabama teammate.
With a decimated roster making a long road trip on a short week to play a Dallas Cowboys team with its sight sets on the NFC’s No. 1 seed, we’d by lying if we said we set high expectations for the Washington Football Team tonight. We’d also be...
The Washington Football Team got straight-up embarrassed on Sunday Night Football. They had no answers for the Dallas Cowboys as they were routed in every aspect of the game. It was so brutal, that a mini brawl ensued on the bench as the Football Team had no chance to surmount a comeback. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke opened up afterward about what transpired on Sunday night.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of murder charges last month after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, recently visited the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. Rittenhouse posted images from The Star on Instagram on Monday. One image shows the Cowboys’ outside practice field and another...
Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
ARLINGTON, Texas - Inexplicably, the Washington Football Team brought to town its own Dragon Seats "hot-seats'' bench for Sunday's indoor game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Maybe the "hot-seats'' bench is why the WFT sideline tempers were flaring. The WFT is in the middle of a losing fight...
Patrick Mahomes continues to shine on the field, as well as off the field in another feel-good story by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. The latest chapter comes from the fact that he hooked up Aaiden Diggs, the son of Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, with a signed jersey for Christmas.
Perhaps that bold bet between the Dallas Cowboys offense and defense has finally motivated Dak Prescott. After all, it could be the only sensible explanation for his crazy and historic passing display against the Washington Football Team in Week 16. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Prescott is the first...
The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Saturday, including activating defensive backs Donovan Wilson and Maurice Canady from injured reserve. The team is also elevating safeties Kyron Brown and Darian Thompson to the active roster for their upcoming game. Wilson, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth...
Trevon Diggs was a man on mission heading to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 16 game against the Washington Football Team. The mission? Stamp his status as the Defensive Player of the Year. His brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, revealed as much on Sunday after the Cowboys cornerback...
