Music

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED PINK FLOYD LIVE ALBUMS SURFACE ON STREAMING SERVICES

radiokmzn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink Floyd recently shared 12 previously unreleased live albums on streaming services. According to Rolling Stone, all of the concerts occurred between 1970 and 1972, covering the period in which the band released Atom Heart...

radiokmzn.com

loudersound.com

Pink Floyd to release restored and re-edited edition of P.U.L.S.E.

Pink Floyd have announced that they will release a newly restored and re-edited version of their 1995 live album P.U.L.S.E. through Warner Music on February 18. you can watch a new teaser video below. Helmed by film David Mallet, the video footage has been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from...
MUSIC
nepascene.com

Pink Floyd tribute Brit Floyd takes World Tour to F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on March 19

It was announced today that Brit Floyd, hailed as the “world’s greatest” live tribute to Pink Floyd, will be back at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, March 19 as part of their 2022 World Tour that features selections from “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall,” and more, including the iconic song “Echoes,” performed “note for note” and in its entirety.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Connecticut Post

Pink Floyd to Bring Blinking Light Back on ‘Pulse’ Reissue

Pink Floyd will release a “restored and re-edited” edition of their Pulse concert film, which documented the band’s gargantuan Division Bell tour, next year. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 18. The film documented the band’s Oct. 20, 1994 appearance at London’s...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Pink Floyd Surprise-Release a Dozen Pre-‘Dark Side’ Live Albums

Like the echo of a distant time, a dozen previously unreleased Pink Floyd albums quietly surfaced on streaming services this week. All of the concerts occurred between 1970 and 1972, covering the period in which the band released Atom Heart Mother (1970), Meddle (1971), and Obscured by Clouds (1972), and had already begun playing songs from Dark Side of the Moon (1973).
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Pink Floyd Sets Restored Editions of ‘Pulse’ Concert Film

Pink Floyd have announced the release of a restored and re-edited version of their P.U.L.S.E. concert film (shot Oct. 20, 1994 at London’s Earls Court). The new edition arrives on February 18, 2022 as a 2-Blu-ray or 2-DVD deluxe box set. It will also mark the return of the flashing LED on the spine (as seen on the original 1995 CD release) powered by replaceable AA batteries. The deluxe packages include music videos, screen films, documentaries, rehearsal footage and more, along with a 60-page booklet. It continues the band‘s overhaul of its catalog. See the complete track listing below.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Pink Floyd Surprise Drop Live Albums From The ‘70s

Sometimes, artists will drop albums without any advertising beforehand — remember Beyonce’s 2013 self-titled album? Even more rarely, though, will they drop multiple albums in silence, let alone twelve. According to Consequence, Pink Floyd just uploaded a dozen live albums to streaming services, each from between 1970 and 1972.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
bravewords.com

LIVLØS Streaming And Then There Were None Album In Its Entirety

Danish death metallers, Livløs, recently released their new full-length album, And Then There Were None, via Napalm Records. A full album stream can be found below. And Then There Were None is available as a digipak CD and digital album, as well as 1LP gatefold black vinyl and an exclusive transparent red 1LP gatefold (limited to 200). Order here.
ROCK MUSIC
thekeystonenews.com

KU Rock Ensemble I Releases Three Albums to Major Streaming Services

KU Rock Ensemble I has released three albums from the past three consecutive years on all major streaming platforms. The music on these albums was performed and arranged completely by KU Commercial Music students and recorded in the campus Department of Music recording studio. Directed by Dr. Kevin Kjos, the...
MUSIC
rock107.com

The Pink Floyd Weekend

The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show returns to Wilkes-Barre March 19. To enter to win text “Floyd” to 59457 Msg & Data Rates May Apply. Or Enter through the new Rock 107 app in the Google or Apple Store….FREE. or open the APP. iOS – https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/rock-107-wezx/id463525339?ls=1&mt=8...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BEHEMOTH Streams "Slaves Shall Serve" From In Absentia Dei Live Album

Behemoth played their In Absentia Dei livestream earlier this year from the inside of a Polish church, and has just released it as a live album called In Absentia Dei. You can check out their performance of "Slaves Shall Serve" above. "In Absentia Dei was a massive challenge and a...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Deerhoof Share New Live Album

Deerhoof have shared a new live album, Devil Kids, out now digitally and on vinyl via Joyful Noise. The digital version of the album contains six bonus tracks as well as a video download of the concert, which includes behind-the-scenes footage. Check out the album’s tracklist and cover art below.
ROCK MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

10 Conway Twitty Albums Have Been Added To Streaming Services

Conway Twitty released 65 studio albums over his legendary career, but not all of those albums have yet been made available digitally. After his death in 1993, Conway’s estate was involved in a long, convoluted legal battle between his family and business executors. This has continued to cause problems through today, as seen by the large number of albums and songs still unavailable for fans to listen to outside of owning an original, physical vinyl copy.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Rush Celebrating 'Moving Pictures' With Previously Unreleased Outtake Photos

(Chipster) Rush are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their blockbuster album 'Moving Pictures' by making rare photo outtakes available. We were sent the following details:. Photographer Deborah Samuel is credited for capturing the now-iconic album cover images for the Rush albums 'Permanent Waves,' 'Moving Pictures,' 'Exit...Stage Left,' and 'Signals.' Now in the 40th anniversary year of 'Moving Pictures' - long considered one of rock's all-time classic albums - fans will be able to obtain extremely rare photograph outtakes from the album cover shoot.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Brad Pitt to re-open music studio in French chateau where Pink Floyd and AC/DC recorded albums

Brad Pitt is set to re-open an iconic music studio in the French chateau where Pink Floyd and AC/DC recorded music. Originally opened in 1977 by the winery’s former owner, French jazz musician, pianist and composer Jacques Loussier, the studio attracted artists to the small village of Correns where they could record their music while soaking in the Provence sun.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Motorhead mark Lemmy birthday with unreleased 1998 concert stream

Motorhead are streaming an unreleased concert on December 24 in sync with Lemmy Kilmister’s 76th birthday. The band were recorded live at the University of East Anglia in Norwich on October 18, 1998; the line up at this time included Lemmy, guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee. “To...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Weedpecker, IV: The Stream of Forgotten Thoughts

One has to imagine that at some point in the last two-plus years, founding guitarist/vocalist Piotr Wyroslaw “Wyro” Dobry had to decide whether the music he and his band were putting together was still Weedpecker. Obviously, the answer was yes, but listening to the band’s fourth album, IV: The Stream of Forgotten Thoughts, issued by the venerable Stickman Records, the question feels legitimate. After all, Dobry in the three years since III (featured here) has overseen a complete revamping of the group’s lineup, including the shifting of his brother/fellow founding member Bartek Dobry to more of a producer’s role, contributing to arrangements and even a few riffs here and there but not necessarily participating in the day-to-day writing or shows.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Neil Young Shares Previously Unreleased 1987 Album Summer Songs

Merry Christmas! Neil Young has a gift for all of his Neil Young Archives subscribers: the previously unreleased album Summer Songs, originally recorded at Broken Arrow Ranch in 1987. In a blog post, Young writes:. Happy Holidays everyone! I think you will enjoy this very cool recording – lost for...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Venomous Pinks finish tracking new album

The Venomous Pinks have announced that they have finished tracking their new album. The band posted the news on their Instagram page in a post that reads in part,. "Exciting news! Tracking is done for the new album!!!! Words can’t express the hard work and dedication that went into creating/writing our first album ever. We laughed, we cried, we argued, we bled our hearts out, but at the end of the day - we are sisters and love being in a band together. This will be vulnerability in its purest form. A no hold back album written for you. Yes, you, the fans, who we consider our friends at home and on the road."
ROCK MUSIC

