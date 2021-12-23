ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'He'll be treated with respect': McConnell makes pitch to Manchin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell suggested that Sen. Joe Manchin...

Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls for 'understanding' and 'everyone coming together' in Christmas message after he broke with the Democrats and told Biden he will vote no on the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda

Senator Joe Manchin released a Christmas message Thursday calling for 'understanding' and unity after he faced intense backlash for his opposition to the Build Back Better bill. 'During this season of giving and reflection, Gayle and I are reminded of the importance of family,' Manchin said in his nearly two-minute...
Fox News

Growing number of Republican lawmakers beckon Manchin to switch parties: ‘We’d welcome him’

A growing roster of Republican lawmakers are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to consider crossing the aisle permanently to join the GOP. Some left-wing Democrats are imploring the moderate Manchin to leave the party following his opposition to President Biden's $1.8 trillion Build Back Better spending package, but the senator has not publicly expressed an intention of defecting.
TheDailyBeast

Mitch McConnell: I’ve Spoken to Joe Manchin About Joining GOP

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seems hellbent on getting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to jump ship to the Republican Party—and he’s let him know about it. “I’ve had this conversation with him off and on for a couple of years,” McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Wednesday morning. “He feels like a man alone. If he were to join us, he’d be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.” He took it a step further, saying he has spoken to Manchin about keeping his chairmanship on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “He, I’m sure, enjoys being char of the committee. It’s important to West Virginia,” he said. “And all of those things are things we’ve discussed.” While Manchin has said he has no intention of switching parties, if he were to flip, McConnell would regain the Senate and become the majority leader.
The Independent

McConnell openly courts Manchin to leave Democrats, join GOP

Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party's courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat's fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were to switch parties, “he would be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.”Whether Manchin is open to McConnell's appeal — he has consistently said he still sees himself as a Democrat — is uncertain. But it is...
Axios

McConnell: Manchin "feels like a man alone" among Democrats

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Wednesday made an open plea for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to join the Republican Party, after Manchin's announcement earlier in the week that he would not vote for President Biden's signature agenda item. What he's saying: "I think what Manchin is discovering is that...
KABC

McConnell Wants To Find Manchin Under His Christmas Tree

(Undated) — The Republican leader of the Senate wants Democrat Joe Manchin to join his party. Senator Mitch McConnell says Manchin is uncomfortable with the Democratic party because they are too radical and it would be a great idea to join the GOP. Manchin has faced backlash from fellow Dems after he announced that he would not vote for President social spending bill. A party switch from Manchin would give the Republicans the majority in the Senate.
Washington Times

McConnell floats party-switch deal to moderate Democrat Manchin

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell floated on Wednesday the possibility of allowing Sen. Joe Manchin III to keep his committee chairmanship in a party-switch deal that would give Republicans majority control of the upper chamber. Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show that the...
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
Seattle Times

McConnell to Manchin: We’d love to have you, Joe

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell is extending an open invitation to Sen. Joe Manchin — come on over to our side. McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader, said Tuesday that he was astonished by the angry response that Manchin, D-W.Va., elicited from the White House and his fellow Democrats with his Sunday bombshell that he would oppose President Joe Biden’s signature domestic policy bill.
