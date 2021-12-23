ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Biggest Dog Breed in America

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtDvg_0dUQblQ600 Dogs are part of American life. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 48 million people in the United States live in a house that has at least one dog . Dog ownership contributes a significant amount to the economy. The annual cost of owning a dog runs between $1,400 and $4,300 a year. This includes food, toys and visits to the vet. The initial cost of owning a dog also can be high. Among 151 puppies considered in recent research, the average price of 80% of them was between $500 and $2,500.

The American Kennel Club recognizes 282 breeds in the United States. The smallest of these, the Chihuahua, weighs between four and six pounds.

To determine the biggest dog breeds in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry. We only considered breeds with male dogs weighing at least 70 pounds.

Extra-large dogs have historically been bred for hunting or for protection. They usually need daily exercise as well as socialization to develop those instincts.

Another factor to consider before adding a giant four-legged member to your family is life expectancy. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years, but it is several years lower for bigger dogs.

In determining the biggest dog breed in the United States, information on popularity, height, temperament and breed category came from the American Kennel Club.

The largest dog breed in America is the mastiff. Here are the details:

Weight: 160 to 230 pounds (male), 120 to 170 pounds (female) Height: 30 inches and up (male), 27.5 inches and up (female) Popularity: 33 out of 197 Life expectancy: 6 to 10 years Personality: Courageous, dignified, good-natured Group category: Working

