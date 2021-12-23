Brits will have to start paying to enter some EU countries as Brexit keeps getting better and better

Brexit has caused quite the headache already, but there will be another item to add to Brit’s lists of Brexit-related annoyances from 2022.

From the end of next year, Brits between the ages of 18 and 70 and will have to pay €7 (£5.90) and receive travel authorisation before visiting Schengen countries.

Approved in 2018, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) was created to identify security, irregular migration or high epidemic risks posed by visa-exempt visitors, and to streamline checks at the borders.

Speaking to City AM, a spokesperson from the European Commission confirmed that the UK will be part of ETIAS from late 2022.

The newspaper adds that British passport holders will be able to stay in Europe for 90 days after their application is approved.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to the EU Commission’s website, most applications will be approved within minutes but if “further checks” are needed on a passenger, it could take up to 30 days to get the green light to jet off.

The Etias isn’t officially a visa, rather it’s “a pre-travel authorisation system for visa-exempt travellers”. The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder last year wrote that it’s a similar concept to the US Esta and Canadian eTA.

The Schengen area includes most EU countries such as France, Germany and Spain. EU countries that are not part of the Schengen areas include Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania - but Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania are in the process of joining the border-free area. Non-EU states that are part of the Schengen area include Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

More admin. Wonderful.