Brevard County, FL

Brevard County crash kills man trying to cross the street

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Brevard County crash kills man trying to cross the street

FHP is investigating a crash in Brevard County that left one man dead.

The crash happened Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. on N. Courtenay Pkwy and Minna Lane on Merritt Island, according to Lt. Kim Montes.

A 20-year-old female in a Honda Civic was driving northbound on N. Courtnay Pwky.

The unidentified male from Merritt Island was attempting to cross the street and walked directly into the path of the car, according to Lt. Montes.

The front of the car struck the victim, and officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Villages man arrested for bomb threat against T-Mobile store in Lake, police say

A resident of The Villages was arrested last week after police say he threatened to blow up a T-Mobile store in Lady Lake, having previously berated the staff at multiple of the mobile phone company’s Lake County locations. Donald Stuart Brown, 73, was issued a trespass warning at the T-Mobile store on Bichara Boulevard in early December, but went there anyway last Wednesday, according to an ...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
