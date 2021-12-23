Brevard County crash kills man trying to cross the street

FHP is investigating a crash in Brevard County that left one man dead.

The crash happened Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. on N. Courtenay Pkwy and Minna Lane on Merritt Island, according to Lt. Kim Montes.

A 20-year-old female in a Honda Civic was driving northbound on N. Courtnay Pwky.

The unidentified male from Merritt Island was attempting to cross the street and walked directly into the path of the car, according to Lt. Montes.

The front of the car struck the victim, and officials pronounced him dead at the scene.