Yonkers, NY

Hudson Valley stores hope for a rush of last minute holiday shoppers

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Stores across the Hudson Valley are prepared and hoping for a rush of last minute holiday shoppers today as time is running out to get gifts for family and friends.

The Central Plaza Shopping Center on Central Avenue in Yonkers has stores open early today to greet those shopping procrastinators.

According to deal website RetailMeNot, 74% of consumers plan to do at least some last-minute shopping this holiday season.
Catering to the true procrastinators, the majority of stores and malls across the nation are opening today and tomorrow and will close by dinner time, with a few exceptions.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, stores are expected to see huge numbers of people shopping in person at the last minute.

The National Retail Federation has doubled down on predictions that holiday spending will hit a record high. It is projecting that sales in December could rise 8.5% to 10.5% from last year to between $834.4 billion and $859 billion.


