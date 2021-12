Twin brothers from Pawtucket, Rhode Island were killed Friday, Christmas Eve, in a single-car crash on Interstate 195 in in Mattapoisett, reports said. Alberto and Ruddy Morales, 33, were driving westbound on I-195 when they crashed into the highway median, according to NBC Boston. The brothers were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where they were pronounced dead.

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO