Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Skye Bioscience, The Flowr Corp, Charlotte's Web, Rapid Dose Therapeutics

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFMVi_0dUQaxjN00

Skye Bioscience Announces Board Additions & Promotions

CBD-focused biopharmaceutical company Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:SKYE) recently announced that it has appointed Keith W. Ward, Ph.D., to its board of directors

Dr. Ward, a life sciences executive with more than 25 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, serves as president and CEO of InterveXion Therapeutics. Prior to joining Skye, Ward served as executive vice president and chief development officer for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

The San Diego-based company also revealed that it had promoted Tu Diep, MSc, to a chief development officer who until recently served as senior vice president of development at Skye.

Diep brings over 15 years of scientific and clinical research experience and will be primarily responsible for overseeing and executing Skye's research strategy, advancing discovery programs through target validation, and leading optimization toward the development of candidate nominations and IND filings.

Jörg Cieslok Resigns The Flowr Corporation's Board Of Directors

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) (OTC:FLWPF) recently revealed that Jörg Cieslok has resigned from the board of directors in order to pursue other opportunities.

The company wished him all the best in his future endeavors.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Announces New CEO & More Leadership Changes

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) recently announced that Jacques Tortoroli, former chief administrative officer of Bacardi Ltd., was appointed CEO, replacing outgoing CEO, Deanie Elsner.

Tortoroli, former president of Bacardi International Limited, brings vast global executive leadership experience, having a 40-year career which included launching e-commerce platforms, global finance, mergers & acquisitions and strategic partnerships. He held various senior executive roles at Bacardi, Viacom Inc., Young & Rubicam Inc., PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), and KPMG.

"Jacques's strong track record of driving international brand equity through product innovation and customer relationships will be invaluable to Charlotte's Web," John Held, chairman of the board said.

In the meantime, Wes Booysen, the company's chief financial officer, will assume expanded responsibilities under the title of chief financial & operating officer.

Jared Stanley, the company's co-founder and chief cultivation officer, will assume an expanded role as chief cultivation and innovation officer responsible for hemp cultivation, extraction, cannabinoid R&D, and product development.

"I am delighted to be able to work closely with Wes, Jared, and the broader leadership team and excited about the opportunities we have in front of us," Tortoroli said. "Domestically, Charlotte's Web continues to innovate and grow market share, but internationally – where we are increasing our focus – markets present even more attractive opportunities for accelerated growth."

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team With New Additions

Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:DOSE) announced a significant addition to the company's leadership team with the appointment of Rodney Butt as lead consultant overseeing the development of the company's COVID-19 vaccine delivery platform.

Butt brings vast expertise to RDT, with over three decades of prescription drug development experience.

During his career, he has been involved in all aspects of pharmaceutical drug development, clinical trial design and optimizing organizational structure.

"We are thrilled that Mr. Butt has chosen the commercialization of the RDT COVID-19 vaccine delivery candidate as the next major project that he will undertake, adding to his vast expertise bringing novel products to market," Mark Upsdell, CEO of Rapid Dose Therapeutics said. "His extensive relationships within the pharmaceutical sector along with his expertise with clinical trial management gives us tremendous confidence that Mr. Butt is the ideal addition to our leadership team."

In addition, the Burlington, Ontario-based company revealed that it has tapped Dr. Richard Tytus to its advisory board.

In his new role, he will be responsible for supporting RDT's leadership with strategic counsel and will facilitate introductions to relevant partners.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash

