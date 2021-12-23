ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

EAGLES SIRIANNI GOT IN HURTS FACE, AND IT WORKED AGAINST WFT!

By admin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Hurts had a rocky start against WFT Tuesday night. The first series wound up in a truly improbable interception. And in the second series,...

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN has a laughable quarterback trade proposal

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... NFL quarterback offseason dominoes 2022: What if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson get traded? What if they stay? Three scenarios - ESPN+. The Vikings trade Kirk Cousins to the Eagles for a first-round pick. With Rodgers staying put in Green Bay in...
NFL
CBS Philly

Head Coach Nick Sirianni Clears COVID-19 Protocols As Philadelphia Eagles Get Ready To Face New York Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Talk about a quick turnaround, the Eagles are back on the gridiron Sunday to play the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. Head coach Nick Sirianni is cleared for the game, a key piece of the playoff puzzle for the Birds.   It’s game day and all eyes are watching who’s playing and whose sitting out. Although Sirianni is back, not all players are returning due to COVID protocols.  The Eagles posted on social media a few changes to their lineup. Shaun Bradley will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He now joins Le’Raven Clark and Andre Dillard who are also on the list.  This comes as Siranni returned to the team Saturday morning after clearing protocols.  The Eagles are going into today’s game against the Giants hoping to secure a win in the midst of a hunt for the playoffs. So far, the Birds have won two in a row and four of five games overall.  And of course, Birds fans are not looking for a repeat from a few weeks ago, when the Eagles lost to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.   Today, back at the Linc, the Birds are going for a win back on home turf.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles get the Christmas present they were hoping for

The Eagles got just what they wanted for Christmas. Nick Sirianni will be able to coach his team from the sideline of the Linc on Sunday afternoon. Sirianni, 40, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday has cleared the NFL’s testing protocol and has returned to the NovaCare Complex, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
State
Washington State
fastphillysports.com

SIRIANNI CLEARS COVID, WILL COACH EAGLES ON SUNDAY!

Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and today cleared the NFL’s testing protocol and has returned to the NovaCare Complex, the team says. Sirianni on Friday was in good spirits and was very hopeful he’d be able to return. “I’m planning on being there, hoping I’m...
NFL
Kenosha News.com

Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts have Eagles on verge of playoffs

Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have the Philadelphia Eagles on the verge of a playoff berth. Simply getting to this point after a 2-5 start is impressive. Hurts rebounded from a poor first half to lead Philadelphia to a 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, putting the Eagles (8-7) in the seventh spot in the NFC with their sixth win in eight games.
NFL
#Eagles#American Football#Eagles Sirianni#Wft#Fox
Delaware County Daily Times

Sanders out, so Eagles to count on Scott against WFT

The Eagles will be without Miles Sanders Sunday when they host the Washington Football Team. Not that there’s anything unusual about that. Sanders had perfect attendance as an Eagles rookie in 2019, but missed four games last season and will be missing his fourth game this season on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. He has been diagnosed with a broken hand, according to Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

With Nick Sirianni, the Eagles' present is promising and the future bright

Perhaps at some point in the months to come when he has a chance to exhale and look back on the 2021 season, his first as an NFL head coach, Nick Sirianni will reflect on the week that he and the Philadelphia Eagles just had, one rife with emotion, with adversity, and, ultimately, with two ultra-important victories that have the team in position to control their playoff hopes. It was a week that began with a schedule change that wrenched up every bit of the to-the-minute itinerary the team puts together days in advance and it ended with Sirianni walking out of Lincoln Financial Field in the seventh and final spot in the NFC postseason picture.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Nick Sirianni talks Jalen Hurts’ performance, Eagles injury updates, new COVID precautions, more

Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday following the team’s big win over the Giants in Week 16, and gave some injury updates as well as talked about Jalen Hurts’ performance and why it wasn’t quite as bad as it looked in real time. Plus, he gave his thoughts on Jonathan Gannon as a head coach, and some updates on what they team is doing to try and stave off a Covid outbreak during the surge.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Sirianni back, Eagles set for a Giant game

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts and the Eagles can take another surprising step toward the playoffs with a victory Sunday over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m., FOX TV, WIP 94.1-FM). Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will be on the sideline for the game. He was back...
NFL
