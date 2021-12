You are probably a huge fan of the franchise, much like us! The blue button below will lead you to the list of best Pokemon games for mobile on both Android and iOS devices!. It used to be that the only thing you could find on mobile app stores in relation to Pokemon were apps that had walkthroughs or a Pokedex app with information about all the pocket monsters in great detail. Thankfully, those days are past us, and Nintendo and Game Freak brought the catching and caring for these lovable creatures into our hands, literally.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO