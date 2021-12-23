Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Absolutely Racked Up for Christmas This Year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for so many folks. It truly is, Outsiders. Over the weekend, so many kids across the country finally got to see what Santa Claus brought them on Christmas morning. Well, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter was no different, folks. Yes, Dog The Bounty Hunter’s daughter absolutely racked up for Christmas this year.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
TODAY.com

Vanessa Lachey makes this breakfast casserole every Christmas morning

It's amazing how many ways there are to transform a humble can of biscuit dough into delicious culinary creations. Television host and actress Vanessa Lachey is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite biscuit-based recipes from her cookbook, "Life from Scratch: Family Traditions That Start with You." She shows us how to make sweet cinnamon monkey bread with raisins and a sausage, egg and cheese brunch casserole.
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Took Her Son to an Iconic Christmas Movie Landmark to Celebrate the Holidays (Exclusive)

If you're looking for a little Christmas spirit, Jennifer Hudson has more than enough to share!. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the Respect actress at the recent Celebration of Black Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles, where she shared some tidbits on how her family celebrates the holidays at home. It's safe to say that Hudson wastes no time getting into the holiday spirit!
Popculture

Ciara and Russell Wilson Pull off Ultimate Christmas Surprise for Their Kids

Ciara and Russell Wilson pulled off the ultimate Christmas surprise for their kids this year, and they took to Instagram to share it with their followers. On Christmas morning, the couple's children awoke to Santa and Mrs. Claus personally delivering them gifts. The holiday festivities were fully documented in a video clip that Ciara shared to social media, showing the joy and excitement in her children's faces when they saw The Kringles has come by to visit them.
countryliving.com

Can You Spot the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Less Than 30 Seconds?

Another day in December, another Christmas-themed brainteaser. This new seek-and-find puzzle is festive, fun, and—as always—frustrating. (I spy an alliteration!) Typically, these brainteasers are designed to test your eyesight as well as your patience. This one does just that, but it also asks that you find the hidden object in under 30 seconds.
