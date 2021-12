Kia aims to significantly increase the production and sale of electrified vehicles in the coming year. Electrifying more of its best selling vehicles is the surest way to accomplish this goal, but for U.S. model year 2021 Kia only offered one of its five best sellers with an electrified option (the Sorento Hybrid). This begs the question: which Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. are most likely to be electrified in the next few years?

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO