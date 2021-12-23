ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Embrays Designs launches Holiday Sale on presets packs

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbrays Designs has announced “Only Once in a Year” holiday discounts on all of its products for a limited...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Amazon Holiday Deals on Designer Dresses

The holiday sales are still going strong which means it's a great time fortify your wardrobe with a few designer dresses at discount prices. For that, we look to Amazon's Holiday Sale. Holiday shopping is winding down and even with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, Amazon says its delivery plans should help gifts arrive on time get designer dresses to you for the New Year!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sonic State

FabFilter Holiday Sale

25% discount on plugins, bundles, and updates 15/12/21. FabFilter have started their holiday sale with 25% discount on plugins, bundles, and updates until the end of the year. They have a host of top quality plugins in their sale from the Pro L-2 to their newly released Volcano 3. Here's what they have to say:
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

MusicDevelopments releases RapidComposer v4.3 + Holiday Sale launched

MusicDevelopments has announced an update to the RapidComposer unique, non-destructive, phrase-based music prototyping software designed for composers, songwriters and musicians of all musical styles. Version 4.3 of RapidComposer features a new hardware accelerated rendering engine with retina and high-DPI display support, native Apple M1 support, smooth scrolling and 128 channels...
COMPUTERS
singletracks.com

Holiday Deals on Handup, Troy Lee Designs, and Wahoo

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. From $25 Troy Lee Shorts to a Fox 36 that’s marked down to $700, there are some serious savings out there. Keep scrolling for all wearables on sale and if your size isn’t available, head over to Competitive Cyclist and take 20% off one full-price item with promo code SPRINT20 (exclusions may apply, promotion ends 12/22/21.)
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presets#Embrays Designs#Soundtoys Echoboy#Valhalla Supermassive#Audio Plugin Alliance#D16 Repeater Delay#Oeksound Spiff#Kilohearts Snap Heap
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Sale on Curtains = 2-Pack Panels just $19.99 and under!

If you need some new curtains, this is a great sale to check out on Zulily!. Zulily is having a huge sale on curtains right now with everything priced at $19.99 and under!. There are SO many cute styles to choose from and prices as are as low as $12.99.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Loopmasters Holiday Sale: Get 50% OFF samples, synth presets & courses

Loopmasters has launched its annual Holiday Sale, offering a 50% discount on thousands of sample packs, synth presets collections, and tutorial courses for a limited time. Half-price holiday savings on a diverse range of sounds throughout the Loopmasters catalogue, with 50% off packs guaranteed to enrich your productions. Go deep...
SHOPPING
thezoereport.com

13 Jewelry Designers On Their Go-To Style For The Holidays

Everyone’s holiday style codes are slightly different. For some, the bolder and brighter the better. For others, a subtler take on seasonal dressing is sufficient. Wherever you happen to fall on the festivity spectrum — splashy sequins or subdued velvet — there’s one element of putting together a look during this time of year that applies to all: jewelry. Earrings, necklaces, rings, brooches, and bracelets are all go-to holiday jewelry pieces that can be seamlessly worked into an outfit for your next cocktail party or dinner reservation. But if you’re not sure which bauble bodes best for beneath the mistletoe, consider taking a page from the experts.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Snowflake-shaped multitool packs 14 tools in its design, making it the best EDC to gift this Christmas!

With just about a week till Christmas Eve, chances are you’ve done most of your shopping and planning… except for that one person who’s notoriously difficult to shop for. Whether it’s someone you were assigned at Secret Santa or just someone in your family whose personality doesn’t seem to expand beyond DIY, Beer, and Snowboarding, this little winter-themed multitool makes the best gift in the $25 price range.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
rekkerd.org

Triple Spiral Audio launches Christmas Specials: Sound packs for 10 EUR

Triple Spiral Audio has announced the return of the Christmas Specials, offering selected sound libraries are a discounted price for a limited time. The Christmas Specials are soundsets for various soft synths and created by Triple Spiral Audio, Subsonic Artz and Heartwood Soundware. We started creating these special soundsets in 2020 and each year we will expand them with a few new ones.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

fragment design Links Up With RAMIDUS for a Holiday Capsule

Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design has reunited with RAMIDUS for a holiday-inspired capsule. The capsule features fragment design’s signature tote bags in multicolored plaid prints that come in blue and brown colorways. Coming in medium, large and extra-large options, the bags feature a red single tape handle with both brand names in white. Elsewhere in the collection are small decorative trays that feature the same plaid patterns. Both pieces in the collection were constructed using a sublimation transfer printing method to boost color and prevent ink cracking.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rekkerd.org

Future Audio Workshop updates SubLab to v1.1.6 + FREE Best of Bundle presets

Future Audio Workshop has announced an update to the popular SubLab software synthesizer instrument dedicated to 808-style sub-bass sounds for Hip Hop, Future Bass and Trap genres. The update brings native support for Apple Silicon Macs and the M1 Processor (the M1 installer does not include Pro Tools AAX). Additionally,...
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Reveal Sound updates Spire synthesizer to v1.5.5 + Christmas Sale

Reveal Sound has announced an update to the popular Spire software synthesizer instrument for Windows and Mac. Spire is a polyphonic software synthesizer that combines powerful sound engine modulation and flexible architecture, and a graphical interface provides unparalleled usability. Spire is the embodiment of the best opportunities, within software and hardware synthesizers.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

ADSR Sounds Welcome to 2022 Sale: Up to 70% OFF sounds & plugins

ADSR Sounds has announced the launch of its Welcome to 2022 Sale, offering discounts of up to 70% off on sample packs and synth presets, tutorial courses, and audio plugins for a limited time. ADSR wishes you the best start to a new year of musicality with our Welcome to...
LIFESTYLE
rekkerd.org

Loopcloud Holiday Sale: Save 50% on Annual Plans

All-in-one production partner Loopcloud has announced the launch of a Holiday Sale, offering a 50% discount on its annual plans for a limited time. This Christmas, the bells are ringing for a selection of Loopcloud’s best-ever deals. Save up to 50% off our range of Annual Plans and take advantage of the festive break to develop your sound with a huge archive of samples. Take control of your musical journey with intuitive, next-generation instruments DRUM and PLAY, laying the foundation for a New Year full of creativity.
INTERNET
rekkerd.org

Season of Reason: Save 50% on Reason+ subscription

Reason Studios has announced the launch of a Season of Reason promotion, offering a 50% discount on the Reason+ subscription for the next few days. Reason+ is a music making service for producers, artists and professional sound designers. You can always find fresh sounds and make them your own, using the the 75+ instruments and effects. Make music with Reason+ by plugging it into your favourite music software or by simply using ours.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

AngelicVibes Holiday Bundle: Get 10 packs for $20 USD

AngelicVibes has announced a holiday offer on the AngelicVibes 10 for $20 bundle, a value collection with 93% off the regular price. Hey Happy Holidays! To celebrate and as a thank you we’re giving away 10 packs for only $20!. In detail you get 498 Melody Loops, 156 Perc...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Ultimate Patches launches 333 patches for Sequential Take 5

Ultimate Patches has announced a new bundle of 333 high quality custom patches for the Take 5 by Sequential, a 5-voice polyphonic analog synthesizer. The collection covers retro, modern & futuristic polys, leads, evolving pads, acoustic pianos, vintage rhodes & wurlys, B3 organs, guitars, basses, percussion, fx and more. This...
ELECTRONICS
dbltap.com

Blizzard Holiday Sale Revealed

The Blizzard holiday sale is live until Jan. 3, 2022. The holiday sale is a great time for players to pick up different Blizzard Entertainment games and in-game content at a discounted price. Right now, players can pick up Overwatch for $14.99, a 25% off discount, or Overwatch: Legendary for...
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

FREE: Happy Holidays 2021 – Serum Soundset by Alonso Sound

Alonso Sound has announced the release of a free collection of 64 Serum presets in celebration of the holiday season. Happy Holidays from Alonso Sound! To celebrate we put together a FREE collection of 64 synth presets for Xfer Serum. Divided into 9 categories, you’ll find a diverse collection of...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy