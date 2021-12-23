ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Snags Twin FDA Nods, Novavax Positive Vaccine News Continues, Arcutis Psoriasis Application Accepted For Review

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2dJO_0dUQYijS00

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Stocks In Focus

Novartis Receives FDA Nods For Arthritis Treatment And Cholesterol Drug

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Cosentyx for the treatment of active enthesitis-related arthritis in patients four years and older, and active psoriatic arthritis in patients two years and older.

Cosentyx is now the first biologic indicated for ERA and the only biologic treatment approved for both ERA and PsA in pediatric patients in the U.S., the company said.

Separately, the company announced FDA approval of Leqvio, the first and only small interfering RNA therapy to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, with two doses a year, after an initial dose and one at three months.

Leqvio has been licensed from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) by the Medicines Company, which has since then been acquired by Novartis.

Novartis shares were up 0.54% at $86.78 in premarket trading.

Click here to access Benzinga's FDA Calendar

Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Found Effective Against Omicron

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced initial data evaluating the immune response of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, against the omicron variant as well as additional data from its ongoing Phase 2 boost study.

Additionally, new results demonstrated broad cross-reactivity against Omicron and other circulating variants from a primary 2-dose regimen, with responses that increased following a third dose at six months.

The company also announced data from the pediatric expansion of its PREVENT-19 Phase 3 trial in the U.S. and Mexico showing robust immune responses in adolescents, including increased IgG and receptor inhibition titers against a wide array of variants, including Omicron, following a 2-dose series.

Responses in adolescents were 2- to 4-fold higher than adults against all evaluated variants.

The stock was up 5.29% at $193 in premarket trading.

Adagene Receives $3M Milestone Payment From Exelixis For Antibody-Drug Conjugate Collaboration

Adagene, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) announced it will receive a $3 million milestone payment from Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) for successful nomination of lead SAFEbody candidates for one of its collaboration programs.

The two companies are collaborating for the development of novel masked antibody-drug conjugate candidates leveraging Adagene's proprietary SAFEbody precision masking technology.

Gilead Announces Publication Of Positive Data From Late-Stage Study of Veklury In Non-Hospitalized COVID Patients

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced publication in the New England Journal Of Medicine, full results from a Phase 3 investigational study evaluating the efficacy and safety of a three-day course of Veklury for intravenous use for the treatment of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients at high risk for disease progression. The results have also been submitted to the FDA for the potential use of Veklury in earlier stages of disease, including prior to hospitalization.

Arcutis' Psoriasis Drug Application Accepted For Regulatory Review In U.S.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) announced FDA acceptance for review of its new drug application for roflumilast cream for the treatment of psoriasis in adults and adolescents. The FDA assigned the application a PDUFA target action date of July 29, 2022.

The stock was moving up 1.94% to $18.90 in premarket trading.

Verastem Slips On Insider Selling

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares were pulling back after the company disclosed in multiple filings that insiders, including its CEO, CFO and COO, sold shares in the company.

It was revealed in the filing that the disposals were done to satisfy statutory withholding requirements in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units.

The stock was down 4.38% at $2.18 in premarket trading.

Offerings

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has filed a prospectus with the SEC regarding sale of 17.41 million shares in the company by selling shareholders from time to time.

The stock was slipping 2.11% to $11.60 in premarket trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Annovis Bio on Its Positive Results in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Clinical Trials

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia in Down syndrome (AD-DS).
ECONOMY
Benzinga

FDA Approves Alnylam - Novartis' Leqvio As the First siRNA To Reduce Bad Cholesterol

The FDA has approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALNY) Leqvio (inclisiran) to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Leqvio is indicated in the U.S. as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy to treat clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, requiring additional LDL-C lowering. Read Why Analysts...
HEALTH
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis Ag#Biotechnology#Psoriasis#Focus Novartis Receives#Nyse#Nvs#Era#Psa#Rna#Alnylam Pharmaceuticals#Alny#The Medicines Company#Fda Calendar Novavax#Nvax#Nvx Cov2373#Omicron
The Independent

Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

Pfizer’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine problems continue

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) Covid-19 vaccine sales are forecast to consistently decline between 2022 and 2027. The forecast on average decreased by 35% from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021, as shown in Figure 1, and the vaccine is now expected to generate $6.7B in sales between 2021 and 2027. Sales are forecast to decline between 2022 and 2023 and then will remain consistent until 2027, as shown in Figure 2. One of the reasons for this decline is likely an increase in competition from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty (tozinameran) in lower-/middle-income countries.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedCity News

FDA nod for Novartis sets up cholesterol drug showdown with Amgen, Regeneron

The FDA has approved a new cholesterol-lowering drug from Novartis that addresses the same target as two commercialized medicines from Amgen and Regeneron, but with a different approach and a key dosing advantage—just two injections per year. The drug, inclisiran, is part of a relatively new class of genetic...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Arcutis' Roflumilast Cream For Psoriasis Goes Under FDA Review

The FDA has accepted Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: ARQT) marketing application seeking approval for roflumilast cream for psoriasis in adults and adolescents. The FDA assigned the application a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of July 29, 2022. Roflumilast cream (ARQ-151) is a highly potent and selective inhibitor...
HEALTH
biospace.com

New Drug Approved for Lowering Bad Cholesterol

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the distribution and use of Novartis' new drug for lowering bad cholesterol. Leqvio (inclisiran) is the first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA) treatment that can reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL). It is intended as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy and a proper diet in adults diagnosed with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, both of which need the lowering of LDL-C. Clinical trials are being planned to test Leqvio's effect on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
94K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy