ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kunado Kuniki

Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Kunado...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Crazy Zen Codeword

Sign In to follow. Follow Crazy Zen Codeword, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

H de Hajiketa Itazura Wizard

Sign In to follow. Follow H de Hajiketa Itazura Wizard, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Nightmare x Deathscythe

Sign In to follow. Follow Nightmare x Deathscythe, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots
Gamespot

Josou Souseiki

Sign In to follow. Follow Josou Souseiki, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover

Sign In to follow. Follow Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Elements of Dreams

Sign In to follow. Follow Elements of Dreams, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Gamespot

Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia

Sign In to follow. Follow Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Krampus Kills

Sign In to follow. Follow Krampus Kills, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Peacemaker Will Premiere Three New Episodes On January 13

The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker starring John Cena will kick off on January 13 on HBO Max with three episodes, followed by one new episode each week, according to director James Gunn. Gunn shared information about the debut in response to a fan question on Twitter. Since the spinoff...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Review Roundup For Matrix Resurrections

The wait for The Matrix Resurrections is nearly over, and with it ends a two-decade hiatus for a film that's poised to revive the franchise and also, potentially, redeem two sequels that preceded it. The film hits both theaters and HBO Max on December 22--note that the streaming service won't be releasing the film early--and on the eve of its release, it's only natural to wonder how it's faring with critics.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Best Of 2021: The Quiet Sorrow Of Bob's Bottles In Psychonauts 2

If you ask me for the most beautiful love story in video games this year, or perhaps even the last few years, my answer will be the one between Bob Zanotto and Helmut Fullbear in Psychonauts 2. Psychonauts 2 spoilers ahead. The married couple was ripped apart during the fateful...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Cobra Kai's Season 4 Terri Silver Twist Was A Long Time Coming

It's been teased since the end of Season 3, but now Cobra Kai fans are about to finally see the return of maniacal billionaire Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in all of his rich and evil glory. And while it may seem like it took a long time to get to the point of Kreeze (Martin Kove) calling in his fellow Vietnam war soldier (and the primary antagonist of Karate Kid III), Silver's return to the franchise has been part of the creative team's plan since the beginning of the show.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Is Getting A Live Immersive Concert Next Year

Assassin's Creed is getting a live immersive concert experience, which is due to premiere in October next year and then tour the world through 2023. The experience will pair live music played by a full orchestra and choir with HD video and immersive lighting and sound effects. The concert is...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Telltale Games Shares End Of The Year Update And 2022 Plans

Telltale Games, the studio behind The Wolf Among Us and several other choice-driven narrative titles, has released an end of the year update announcing some of its plans for 2022 and beyond. The studio shared the news via Twitter earlier today, writing "It's been a busy year and things are only going to get more excited from here" before diving into their line-up of current projects.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Start Assassin's Creed Odyssey Crossover Stories

Assassin's Creed is doing the Marvel thing and teasing fans with the prospect of having their beloved heroes collide in new free DLC called Crossover Stories. In both Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you can jump into the game and start playing new missions that reveal how Kassandra and Eivor's worlds merge together. Note that this content (and by extension this guide) contains spoilers, so you may be best waiting until you've finished both games if that's important to you.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Here Are Some New Details On The Wolf Among Us 2

After being announced at The Game Awards in 2019, there's been very little news about the "reborn" Telltale Games' The Wolf Among Us 2. Now, a new feature in Game Informer on the long-awaited sequel is shedding some light on new key details about the game. The new details have...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Of 2021: Gnosia's Weaponization Of Monotony Is A Storytelling Triumph

Social deduction in video games reached an apex in 2020 thanks to Among Us, Innersloth's multiplayer madhouse featuring treacherous, colored beans. However, one year prior the PlayStation Vita saw a Japan-only release that also focused on sniffing out impostors from a large group, only this time the game was a single-player affair. The game was Gnosia, developed by Petit Depotto, and this year it made its way to the West after being ported to Nintendo Switch. What seemed like a simple "find the impostor" game on the surface quickly grew into one of the most fascinating experiences of the year, one that showed me something I previously thought impossible: the benefits of monotony.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy