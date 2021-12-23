Kunado Kuniki

It's been teased since the end of Season 3, but now Cobra Kai fans are about to finally see the return of maniacal billionaire Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in all of his rich and evil glory. And while it may seem like it took a long time to get to the point of Kreeze (Martin Kove) calling in his fellow Vietnam war soldier (and the primary antagonist of Karate Kid III), Silver's return to the franchise has been part of the creative team's plan since the beginning of the show.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO