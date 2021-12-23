ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Pursuit ends with 1 driver taken into custody

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in custody after a pursuit that ended in Brookfield Township.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday on State Route 82.

According to the post, the vehicle was driving on a flat tire and failed to pull over.

Matthew Burrows, 42, was arrested and charged with one count of failure to comply with orders or signals given by a police officer, one count of driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, one count of resisting arrest and one count of driving under the influence.

Reports say officers set up spike strips, stopping the vehicle as it entered Brookfield Township. Officers say when they approached the vehicle, Burrows did not want to get out of the driver’s seat and resisted their attempts to remove him.

Burrows told officers he did not think they were pursuing him so he kept driving. According to the report, officers noticed he was speaking very slowly and smelled of alcohol, so they asked if he’d been drinking.

Burrows replied saying he’d had “a couple drinks tonight,” according to the report.

According to police reports, his blood-alcohol level was .213, and the legal limit for DUI is 0.08.

He is expected to appear at Girard Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Brookfield Township Police posted a picture on Facebook saying their officers assisted Vienna Police Department with the pursuit.

WKBN

WKBN

