Universal Orlando to require masks regardless of vaccination status

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Universal Orlando Resort has updated its COVID-19 safety policies to require masks indoors for all guests and employees, regardless of vaccination status.

The policy will take effect on Friday, Dec. 24, a spokesperson for Universal told WFLA.

YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney content after deal expires without agreement

On May 28, Universal Orlando changed its policies to no longer require guests that were fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

The news comes as University of Florida researchers predict that reported COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State could peak in February with more than 30,000 cases a day from the omicron variant, according to the Associated Press.

The report by three UF researchers said the actual number of infections, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, could be significantly higher — up to 150,000 infections a day — under the most likely scenario in Florida.

The number of projected infections is much higher than the number of predicted reported cases because many infections aren’t reported if people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

WDVM 25

COVID cases on the rise in 4-state area

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the omicron variant is now being revered as the dominant strain in the United States, the 4-state area is also seeing surges in cases. According to data from the CDC as of December 25th, Washington D.C. has seen almost 8,000 cases in the last 7 days and a 7 day percent […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Millennials a big group driving real estate boom during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We have reported over these past few months during the pandemic about how the residential real estate market has taken off. New data shows that millennials have been a driving force in home sales for the past 18 months. Without travel for work and having to work from home, many have […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Frederick Health’s Monoclonal Antibody Clinic pauses treatment

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases along with hospitalizations. To help reduce COVID-19 health workers in the area facilitated Monoclonal antibody treatments, which according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration defined as: Laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens […]
FREDERICK, MD
Northern Virginia sees rise in COVID-19 cases

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Northern Virginia with the spread of the omicron variant. According to the Virginia department of health, COVID-19 cases have tripled this week, reaching the highest level since the pandemics start exceeding January’s prior peak. Northern Virginia accounts for more than 42% of all […]
VIRGINIA STATE
