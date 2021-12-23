NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Thursday announced that deer crossing signs will soon be installed along the Seven Courts Drive.

“I would really like to thank the Department of Public Works for taking action to address the problem of deer crashes along this corridor,” said Councilman Marks. “Deer often cross Seven Courts Drive as they move through the Oakhurst and Seven Courts communities.”

The Department of Public Works will be determining the exact location over the next two weeks.

The signs will be installed within the next 30 to 45 days.

The post Councilman Marks: Deer crossing signs coming to Seven Courts Drive appeared first on Nottingham MD .