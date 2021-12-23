ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: Deer crossing signs coming to Seven Courts Drive

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMzTk_0dUQY2wJ00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Thursday announced that deer crossing signs will soon be installed along the Seven Courts Drive.

“I would really like to thank the Department of Public Works for taking action to address the problem of deer crashes along this corridor,” said Councilman Marks. “Deer often cross Seven Courts Drive as they move through the Oakhurst and Seven Courts communities.”

The Department of Public Works will be determining the exact location over the next two weeks.

The signs will be installed within the next 30 to 45 days.

The post Councilman Marks: Deer crossing signs coming to Seven Courts Drive appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 2

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski declares State of Emergency in Baltimore County, issues indoor mask mandate

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday declared a State of Emergency in Baltimore County due to the rapid rise in cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. County officials say the new local State of Emergency will give Baltimore County the ability to quickly adopt emergency public health measures to protect the safety and well-being of residents, assist the county … Continue reading "Olszewski declares State of Emergency in Baltimore County, issues indoor mask mandate" The post Olszewski declares State of Emergency in Baltimore County, issues indoor mask mandate appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Light wintry mix expected overnight in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE, MD—After an unseasonably warm Christmas weekend in Baltimore, expect a chillier start to the week. The National Weather Service says a wintry mix is expected Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garrett County and western Allegany County, primarily due to the threat of freezing rain. The advisory could be expanded further east. A light dusting … Continue reading "Light wintry mix expected overnight in Baltimore County" The post Light wintry mix expected overnight in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Crews investigating possible gas leak in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are investigating a possible gas leak in the Nottingham area. At just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, firefighters responded to the unit block of Cardor Court (21236) for a report of a gas leak. A residential building is being evacuated while crews investigate. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the … Continue reading "Crews investigating possible gas leak in Nottingham" The post Crews investigating possible gas leak in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Car crashes into Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant on Belair Road

PERRY HALL, MD—A vehicle crashed into a popular Perry Hall restaurant on Sunday night. At just before 9 p.m., crews responded after a vehicle crashed into Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant on Belair Road. The side of the restaurant was damaged, as was the vehicle, however no injuries were reported. There has been no word on what caused the crash. Featured photo … Continue reading "Car crashes into Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant on Belair Road" The post Car crashes into Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant on Belair Road appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Animals#The Seven Courts Drive
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County government offices to be closed for Christmas holiday

TOWSON, MD—In recognition of the Christmas holiday, Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites, CountyRide van service, and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library, will be closed on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th and on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th. Towson Loop service and Baltimore County parking meters … Continue reading "Baltimore County government offices to be closed for Christmas holiday" The post Baltimore County government offices to be closed for Christmas holiday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS School Board Nominating Commission to hold public information sessions

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission will hold three virtual public information sessions to give the public an opportunity to speak about its views and thoughts regarding the county’s Board of Education. The Commission is charged with recommending to the governor nominees for appointment to the Board of Education of Baltimore County. The public hearing will also permit … Continue reading "BCPS School Board Nominating Commission to hold public information sessions" The post BCPS School Board Nominating Commission to hold public information sessions appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

New hospital actions triggered as Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Additional actions are being taken by hospitals in the state on Thursday, as required by a Maryland Department of Health order issued earlier this month.  As of Thursday morning, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the threshold of 1,500. Steps for hospitals to take as part of pandemic plans include: Optimize existing bed capacity; Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing … Continue reading "New hospital actions triggered as Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations rise" The post New hospital actions triggered as Maryland COVID-19 hospitalizations rise appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police to target impaired, aggressive, distracted drivers over holiday week

PIKESVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are gearing up for the week between Christmas and New Year’s with additional troopers on patrol using a variety of initiatives to urge both motorists and pedestrians to use common sense, take responsibility, and be more courteous on Maryland’s roadways. Between Wednesday and January 2, troopers from each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks statewide … Continue reading "Maryland State Police to target impaired, aggressive, distracted drivers over holiday week" The post Maryland State Police to target impaired, aggressive, distracted drivers over holiday week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Brush fire reported at Loch Raven Reservoir

CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday evening brush fire in Loch Raven Reservoir area. The fire was reported at around 5:00 p.m. along Loch Raven Drive on Tuesday, according to the Long Green Volunteer Fire Company. Several wildland brush fires have been reported in the Loch Raven Reservoir area in recent weeks. Motorists should avoid Loch Raven … Continue reading "Brush fire reported at Loch Raven Reservoir" The post Brush fire reported at Loch Raven Reservoir appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Medevac responding after pedestrian struck on Belair Road in Fallston

FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday evening crash involving a pedestrian in Fallston. The crash was reported at around 5:45 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just north of Mountain Road. A medevac chopper is responding to the scene. Northbound Belair Road has been shut down at Milton Avenue. Motorists should use an alternate route. The post Medevac responding after pedestrian struck on Belair Road in Fallston appeared first on Nottingham MD.
FALLSTON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Monday posted an updated to parents, guardians, staff, and students regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The update reads as follows: Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students: The sharp increase in positive cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the county, state, and country is deeply concerning, and I … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Missing Perry Hall man may be in emotional distress

UPDATE: Eugene Meneses has been located safe and unharmed. Original story below… ——— PERRY HALL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Perry Hall man. Eugene Meneses, 47, is 5’07” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has gone missing from the 8700-block of Silver Hall Road (21128). Meneses was last seen driving a silver 2008 Honda with Maryland … Continue reading "Police: Missing Perry Hall man may be in emotional distress" The post Police: Missing Perry Hall man may be in emotional distress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: Petition for traffic light, circle at Honeygo & Cross garners more than 2,000 signatures in two days

PERRY HALL, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday thanked the more than 2,000 residents who have signed an online petition supporting a traffic light or circle at a busy Perry Hall intersection. The petition comes in the wake of a rash of recent accidents at the intersection of Honeygo Boulevard and Cross Road that were caught on film and … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Petition for traffic light, circle at Honeygo & Cross garners more than 2,000 signatures in two days" The post Councilman Marks: Petition for traffic light, circle at Honeygo & Cross garners more than 2,000 signatures in two days appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Work zone speed camera enforcement to begin on northbound I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—In coordination with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Maryland State Police Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program, the Maryland Transportation Authority will deploy speed enforcement equipment for construction activities on I-95 in Baltimore County. Beginning Monday, December 20, ASE equipment will be deployed on northbound I-95 near mile marker No. 67.5 in White … Continue reading "Work zone speed camera enforcement to begin on northbound I-95 in White Marsh" The post Work zone speed camera enforcement to begin on northbound I-95 in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County to host public hearing promoting upcoming grant opportunities for housing, community development programs

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Housing and Community Development has announced that officials will host a virtual public hearing for non-profit organizations, community stakeholders, and the public to learn more about upcoming grant opportunities to support housing and community development programs that meet the needs of low income residents across the county. The virtual meeting will be held via … Continue reading "Baltimore County to host public hearing promoting upcoming grant opportunities for housing, community development programs" The post Baltimore County to host public hearing promoting upcoming grant opportunities for housing, community development programs appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland reports first cold-related death of the 2021-2022 winter weather season

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported the first cold-related illness death in Maryland for the 2021-2022 winter weather season. The deceased individual was an adult male in his 50s and the death occurred in Baltimore City. “As temperatures continue to drop across the state, Marylanders are urged to take every precaution possible to prevent cold-related illnesses,” said … Continue reading "Maryland reports first cold-related death of the 2021-2022 winter weather season" The post Maryland reports first cold-related death of the 2021-2022 winter weather season appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham storefronts smashed during overnight burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—More storefronts were smashed in the Nottingham area overnight. During the overnight hours, suspects shattered the front glass at Qdoba and Five Guys located on Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). An unknown amount of cash was stolen in each incident. Police say no suspects have been yet been charged with either incident at this time. Photos via A. Hershey The post Nottingham storefronts smashed during overnight burglaries appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Department of Aging releases Age-Friendly Baltimore County action plan

TOWSON, MD—Officials have finalized and released their action plan for the county’s new Age-Friendly Baltimore County initiative. “We believe Baltimore County can set the standard as a place where all residents feel welcome and can take comfort in knowing their needs are being met,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “Our Age-Friendly Action Plan will serve as a roadmap for … Continue reading "Department of Aging releases Age-Friendly Baltimore County action plan" The post Department of Aging releases Age-Friendly Baltimore County action plan appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

First responders use crane to rescue horse in Joppa [VIDEO]

JOPPA, MD—Some local first responders pulled off a unique rescue in Joppa on Sunday morning. At around 7:30 a.m., crews from the Joppa-Magnolia Volulnteer Fire Company and the Aberdeen Fire Department used a crane to rescue a horse in the 2400-block of Old Jerusalem Road. It took about 2 hours to bring the 20-year-old, 1,300-pound Irish sport horse named Monte … Continue reading "First responders use crane to rescue horse in Joppa [VIDEO]" The post First responders use crane to rescue horse in Joppa [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ABERDEEN, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Overnight fire reported at Oak Crest in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Crews responded to a fire overnight at Oak Crest Village. At just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Providence Volunteer Fire Company responded to a building fire at the Carney retirement home. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke on the first floor of the building and determined that a faulty HVAC unit. The fire was extinguished, smoke was cleared from … Continue reading "Overnight fire reported at Oak Crest in Carney" The post Overnight fire reported at Oak Crest in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
3K+
Followers
919
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy