ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

By Robert Cox
WSAV-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – U.S. Representative James Clyburn announced Wednesday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Clyburn, the Majority Whip in the U.S. House, said in a statement that he took a...

www.wsav.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WJBF

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he has tested positive for COVID-19, though he is fully vaccinated with a booster and has no symptoms. The South Carolina Democrat said in a statement Wednesday he tested negative ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit last week to South Carolina State University. But on Sunday […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Antonio Delgado tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. The Hudson Valley congressman, who represents New York's 19th Congressional District, released a statement Wednesday morning on social media, noting he's "currently experiencing mild symptoms." "I'm grateful for the protection of a safe and effective vaccine and booster and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wfxb.com

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn Tests Positive for Covid-19

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. In anticipation for his granddaughter’s wedding, the representative and his family took at-home Covid tests on Sunday. When his test came back inconclusive, Clyburn followed up with a PCR test which he took on Monday. He officially received news of his positive diagnosis yesterday. In an official statement, Clyburn said he’s been in quarantine since Sunday and has no symptoms. He also confirmed he contracted a breakthrough case, seeing as he is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot back in September. He further explained that due to his condition, he was forced to miss his granddaughter’s wedding, which took place yesterday. But he ultimately agreed it was a sacrifice that had to be made.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#U S#Spartanburg#Sc#Wspa
cbslocal.com

Rep. Jan Schakowsky Tests Positive For COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Schakowsky noted previously that her husband, Bob, tested positive for COVID on Friday. On Tuesday, Schakowsky herself was “having a bit of fever and feeling ill,” and after several previous negative tests, she tested positive herself on Tuesday night.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

House GOP ready to end real investigations, start political probes

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made an infamous mistake in September 2015: The California Republican effectively admitted that the Republicans' Benghazi investigation was a political scheme to undermine Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. It was a striking reminder that GOP leaders were comfortable using congressional probes for electoral purposes. Six years...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy