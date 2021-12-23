Rep. Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. In anticipation for his granddaughter’s wedding, the representative and his family took at-home Covid tests on Sunday. When his test came back inconclusive, Clyburn followed up with a PCR test which he took on Monday. He officially received news of his positive diagnosis yesterday. In an official statement, Clyburn said he’s been in quarantine since Sunday and has no symptoms. He also confirmed he contracted a breakthrough case, seeing as he is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot back in September. He further explained that due to his condition, he was forced to miss his granddaughter’s wedding, which took place yesterday. But he ultimately agreed it was a sacrifice that had to be made.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO