Better late than never. But how long have we had to wait for the new voice messaging feature in WhatsApp. In addition to sending a text message, it is also possible to record a message using WhatsApp. Useful if your hands are full, or you have a lot to say. Plus it’s a little more personal. In short, there are many reasons why you might want to use voice messages in WhatsApp. But in fact, this function has been, until now, unusable.

