ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Dr. Fauci says large holiday gatherings not safe — even with booster

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wr9H9_0dUQXsHH00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said large gatherings this holiday season are not safe, even for those fully vaccinated with a booster shot.

During a White House COVID-19 task force news briefing on Wednesday, the head of the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases urged Americans to “stay away” from large gatherings, which he defined as 30 to 50 people.

DC will require proof of vaccine at certain indoor locations

“Those are the kind of functions — in the context of COVID, and particularly in the context of omicron — that you do not want to go to,” Fauci said.

Fauci called “parties” and larger gatherings a “higher risk,” but said it would be safe for fully vaccinated individuals, who are boosted, to attend smaller family gatherings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in its “holiday tip” list , recommends avoiding holiday gatherings altogether only if a person has symptoms or is sick.

Adults over the age of 18, who got their last vaccine shot at least six months ago, are eligible for a booster shot from Moderna, while anyone aged 16 or older can get the Pfizer booster shot. Adults who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster after two months.

More than 60 million Americans have already received their booster shots, including 62 percent of eligible seniors, according to the White House .

Speaking Tuesday , President Biden said he would not shut the country down again, even with the omicron variant spreading rapidly in the U.S. and accounting for 73 percent of all new confirmed infections last week.

The U.S., which has seen more than 800,000 deaths related to COVID-19, is grappling with high infection rates and skyrocketing hospitalizations in a number of states, including New York, which set records this week for daily confirmed positive cases .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
WDVM 25

COVID cases on the rise in 4-state area

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the omicron variant is now being revered as the dominant strain in the United States, the 4-state area is also seeing surges in cases. According to data from the CDC as of December 25th, Washington D.C. has seen almost 8,000 cases in the last 7 days and a 7 day percent […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Frederick Health’s Monoclonal Antibody Clinic pauses treatment

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases along with hospitalizations. To help reduce COVID-19 health workers in the area facilitated Monoclonal antibody treatments, which according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration defined as: Laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens […]
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
WDVM 25

DC Health: “If you have a booster, you’re 20 times less likely of dying from COVID than anybody that’s not vaccinated” (Part 1)

(WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, DC Department of Health’s State Epidemiologist Dr. Anil Mangla discusses the spike in COVID-19 infections in Washington DC. “In DC, our case rates have skyrocketed by nine-fold compared to a month ago, which was just about after Thanksgiving. So right now, our daily case rate a month […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Americans#Covid#Omicron#The White House
WDVM 25

10% of D.C. Fire and E.MS workers out with COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the District of Columbia, over 200 D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services employees are out due to COVID-19 protocol. As of Friday, Dec. 24, 160 people were positive for COVID-19 and 52 more were in quarantine. This is about ten percent of the 2,064 person […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Northern Virginia sees rise in COVID-19 cases

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Northern Virginia with the spread of the omicron variant. According to the Virginia department of health, COVID-19 cases have tripled this week, reaching the highest level since the pandemics start exceeding January’s prior peak. Northern Virginia accounts for more than 42% of all […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Top 10 most-clicked on stories on WDVM in 2021

As we close the door on 2021 and enter the New Year’s unknown, we look back at our 2021 year-end review. Here are WDVM’s most clicked-on stories of the year. 1 – Deceased officer identified, suspect killed in violent attack outside Pentagon 2 – Frederick Co. School Superintendent placed on administrative leave 3 – Weapons […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Maryland surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations triggering additional actions to manage hospital capacity

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The State of Maryland has surpassed the threshold of 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, triggering additional actions by hospitals. These steps include: Optimize existing bed capacity; Adjust hospital capacity, such as bringing additional staffed beds into service; Redeploy staff or alter staffing models; Reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries; Transfer patients to alternate […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Ideal Option fights fentanyl crisis in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Due to the severe economic and emotional hardships imposed by the pandemic, substance use and overdose deaths have skyrocketed nationally, and Maryland is no exception. According to the CDC, the number of drug overdose deaths from synthetic opioids has increased by 22% since March 2020. In Frederick County alone, more than […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy