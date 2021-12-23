ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei Enters China's Electric Car Race in Competition With Tesla

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first car with Huawei's HarmonyOS operating system will be the Aito M5, a car that runs on both electricity and fuel, Richard Yu, executive director and CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, said Thursday at the company's winter product launch event. Deliveries are set to begin around Feb....

UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
cheddar.com

Talking Tesla EV Challengers in China: Huawei, Nio, and XPeng

Keith Fitz-Gerald, chief investment officer at Fitz-Gerald Group, spoke to Cheddar about the growing competition for Tesla's electric cars in China as tech giant Huawei enters the race. "There's a lot of legacy worry, but that does not discount the possibility that Elon might have a contender on his hands," he said about the sometimes troubled telecom company. Fitz-Gerald also gave a nod to two other local rivals, Nio and XPeng, noting the latter as having something of an edge with its CEO He Xiopeng being lauded by Chinese state media.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#M5#Chinese
insideevs.com

Who Will Win The Electric Car Race? And Not The One On A Track

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CARS
Cheddar News

U.S. Opens Investigation into Tesla's 'Passenger Play' Feature

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a formal investigation into Tesla. The agency is looking into about 580,000 Tesla vehicles, and a feature called 'Passenger Play' which allows drivers to play video games on the center touch screen. The feature previously only worked when a vehicle was in park; but, the NHTSA says it has confirmed that the feature has been available while vehicles are in motion since December of 2020. iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
VIDEO GAMES
torquenews.com

Tesla's Giga Shanghai Shipment Deal May Be for The $25,000 Car

Tesla just secured 1 year of Giga Shanghai shipping with Hyundai Glovis. This is going to allow Tesla to ship 500K extra cars in 2022 and I think Tesla is getting ready to produce the $25K car at Giga Shanghai and readying the shipment logistics, so the company can ship them globally.
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

Innovative electric car maker NIO may prep to enter the U.S. market and take on Tesla directly

NIO, one of the most innovative Chinese electric car makers, may be preparing to bring its cars to this side of the pond, after managing to launch several of them in Europe. Its 2022 expansion plans include bringing the 600-mile ET7 sedan to Norway and five other EU countries, but a few LinkedIn job listings suggest that it could very well be eyeing the American market, too, despite the formidable presence of Tesla.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

Huawei debuts the HarmonyOS-powered AITO M5 EV in China to take on the Tesla Model Y

Chinese tech giant Huawei is fast regaining its momentum that was significantly stalled by the massive sanction regime by the US. The company has vigorously pursued its diversification along several lines including electric vehicle manufacturing in partnership with automakers. Using its homegrown software solution, HarmonyOS, the company is fast evolving...
BUSINESS
The Verge

CES 2022 loses Microsoft in Las Vegas over COVID fears

Microsoft is the latest company to drop a physical presence at CES, as the increased prevalence of COVID-19 spooks exhibitors. It joins a growing list of major companies ditching the world’s largest technology show. “After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft has decided not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

UK police trial Tesla cars as fleets prepare for shift to electric

British police have been testing out Tesla cars as part of a drive to electrify more of their fleet, and the results so far are promising, according to a Tesla spokesperson. Early findings show “great results” around the suitability of the firm’s Model 3 vehicle for emergency service operation, said Max Toozs-Hobson, emergency services lead at Tesla.
WORLD
realcleardefense.com

Report on U.S.-China Competition in East, South China Sea

Over the past several years, the South China Sea (SCS) has emerged as an arena of U.S.-China strategic competition. China’s actions in the SCS—including extensive island-building and base-construction activities at sites that it occupies in the Spratly Islands, as well as actions by its maritime forces to assert China’s claims against competing claims by regional neighbors such as the Philippines and Vietnam—have heightened concerns among U.S. observers that China is gaining effective control of the SCS, an area of strategic, political, and economic importance to the United States and its allies and partners. Actions by China’s maritime forces at the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea (ECS) are another concern for U.S. observers. Chinese domination of China’s near-seas region—meaning the SCS and ECS, along with the Yellow Sea—could substantially affect U.S. strategic, political, and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.
FOREIGN POLICY
insideevs.com

Tesla Secures Contract With Hyundai Glovis To Ship Cars Out of China

Regardless of what happens with Giga Texas and Giga Berlin Tesla will continue using Giga Shanghai as an export hub, at least for now. Tesla has already made it clear that production will get off to a slow start in Texas and Germany, and it seems the company still can't provide a guarantee as to when the factories will open, especially the one in Germany.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Indi EV Head of Design on Launching Indi One Smart Car

California-based startup Indi EV is gearing up to release its first crossover vehicle incorporating a supercomputer that will allow, among other things, gaming. Andre Hudson, head of design at Indi EV, joined Cheddar to talk about the launch of the Indi One and how the company is distinguishing itself from leaders in the EV space like Tesla. He also talked about the tech behind the Indi One and noted that the car's computer system will enable people to run applications and even create their own. "As a company, we fundamentally saw a major disconnect between how people transition into their cars using the digital devices in their life," Hudson said
BUSINESS
Axios

Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

The Chinese government increasingly is using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. And democratic governments have left companies to fend for themselves. Why it matters: Global businesses and nonprofits learned the hard way this year that taking a stand for democratic values can cause...
FOREIGN POLICY

